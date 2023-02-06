Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CSO Group Hires One Of Government’s Top CISOs

Monday, 6 February 2023, 6:15 pm
Press Release: CSO Group

Australian cyber security company, CSO Group, today announced it has appointed Matthew Fedele-Sirotich to the new role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), taking lead on both the internal and external technical delivery capability. Matthew's considerable technical cyber experience and business outcome focus along with his commitment to leading and developing teams provides an important addition to its executive team.

Prior to joining CSO Group, Matthew held multiple senior technical and cyber security positions across the NSW Government and financial services industry. Most recently, he led the cyber security strategy for the NSW Department of Customer Service where he implemented quick and appropriate change to increase the maturity and reduce risk for the department.

Matthew is known for his forward thinking and innovative strategies, having been the first ever globally to lead a complete Spectra Alliance deployment, a zero trust integrated solution combining technology from security vendors CrowdStrike, Proofpoint, Netskope, and Okta, for The Department of Communities and Justice.

“Matthews's ability to look beyond a single problem, to deliver operational results to multiple stakeholders concurrently, and his holistic and mature approach to solving current cyber security challenges is what anchors him as the right person for us here at CSO Group,” said Michael Simkovic, CSO Group's CEO.

“We believe deeply that whilst we leverage best of breed technology, it is having an engaged, talented, and deeply connected team that delights customers. CSO looks beyond the perimeter of a technology to assist in demystifying cyber security and simplifying end-to-end thinking.”

Matthew says his own experience as a customer, CSO Group’s mix of business and technical expertise, and strong management capability of security environments to mitigate risk and increase cyber maturity were key factors that led to him joining the company.

“Having been a customer of CSO Group, when the opportunity arose to be a part of the organisation I leapt at the opportunity. The organisation’s premise is different to all the other cyber security system integrators and consultancies I have worked with. They are transfixed on the outcome of their client’s reputation, bottom line and privacy. CSO Group truly partners and put this above its own benefit,” said Matthew Fedele-Sirotich.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from CSO Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: $1 Million Fund To Help Small Businesses Affected By Flooding

Small business customers who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a $2,500 cash grant to help with urgent expenses or repairs. More>>

Statistics NZ: Living Costs Increase For All Household Groups

The cost of living for the average household (as measured by the household living-costs price indexes) increased by 8.2% in 12 months to December 2022. More>>

Motor Trade Association: Beware Of Flood Damaged Vehicles In Private Sales

Aucklanders and people in Northern regions looking to buy a second-hand car through a private sale should get the vehicle thoroughly checked by a professional. More>>

Statistics: Unemployment Rate For December

Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 3.4% in the December 2022 quarter, compared with 3.3% last quarter. More>>

MBIE: Fog Cannon Subsidy Applications Open

Applications are now open for the $4,000 fog cannon subsidy for small retail businesses. More>>

Nga Tangata Microfinance Trust: Zero-Interest Solutions To Cost-of-Living Pressures

NTMT applauds the government making the current cost-of-living pressure their ‘absolute priority’ in the coming months. More>>

Horticulture NZ: Good Quality & Size Of Export Apple Crop

The New Zealand apple industry is expecting fruit of good quality and size as it heads into the 2023 export harvest season. More>>


Kiwibank: Relief For Customers Impacted By Flooding

Some of ways we might be able to help ease the financial pressure you may be experiencing. More>>


ASB: Scrapping Millions In Business And Personal Account Fees
ASB will charge $0 monthly fees on everyday business and personal accounts, removing more than $14 million in account fees over the coming year. More>>


Statistics: Employment Indicators: December 2022 Seasonally adjusted filled jobs down 0.1% to 2.32 million. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 