CSO Group Hires One Of Government’s Top CISOs

Australian cyber security company, CSO Group, today announced it has appointed Matthew Fedele-Sirotich to the new role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), taking lead on both the internal and external technical delivery capability. Matthew's considerable technical cyber experience and business outcome focus along with his commitment to leading and developing teams provides an important addition to its executive team.

Prior to joining CSO Group, Matthew held multiple senior technical and cyber security positions across the NSW Government and financial services industry. Most recently, he led the cyber security strategy for the NSW Department of Customer Service where he implemented quick and appropriate change to increase the maturity and reduce risk for the department.

Matthew is known for his forward thinking and innovative strategies, having been the first ever globally to lead a complete Spectra Alliance deployment, a zero trust integrated solution combining technology from security vendors CrowdStrike, Proofpoint, Netskope, and Okta, for The Department of Communities and Justice.

“Matthews's ability to look beyond a single problem, to deliver operational results to multiple stakeholders concurrently, and his holistic and mature approach to solving current cyber security challenges is what anchors him as the right person for us here at CSO Group,” said Michael Simkovic, CSO Group's CEO.

“We believe deeply that whilst we leverage best of breed technology, it is having an engaged, talented, and deeply connected team that delights customers. CSO looks beyond the perimeter of a technology to assist in demystifying cyber security and simplifying end-to-end thinking.”

Matthew says his own experience as a customer, CSO Group’s mix of business and technical expertise, and strong management capability of security environments to mitigate risk and increase cyber maturity were key factors that led to him joining the company.

“Having been a customer of CSO Group, when the opportunity arose to be a part of the organisation I leapt at the opportunity. The organisation’s premise is different to all the other cyber security system integrators and consultancies I have worked with. They are transfixed on the outcome of their client’s reputation, bottom line and privacy. CSO Group truly partners and put this above its own benefit,” said Matthew Fedele-Sirotich.

