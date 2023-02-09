Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Entries Open For The 2023 Good Employer Awards

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand’s top food and fibre sector employers are being called on to enter the 2023 Primary Industries Good Employer Awards.

“People have always been at the heart of our food and fibre sector businesses,” says Cheyne Gillooly, Director Investment Skills and Performance at MPI.

“These awards are a fantastic way to showcase innovative ways in managing staff and spreading excellence throughout the sector.

"We're on the lookout for employers, both large and small, who go above and beyond by creating productive, safe, supportive, and healthy work environments for their people.”

Now in their fourth year, the awards are run by MPI and the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust (AGMARDT).

Both food and fibre sector businesses and those that support them are eligible.

"Nominees can range from rural accountants to veterinary practices, through to large industry bodies or small start-ups and others,” says Mr Gillooly.

Waikato coconut yoghurt company Raglan Food Co took out the Employee Development Award and overall Supreme Award in 2022 for its commitment towards providing the right environment and support for its team to thrive.

Cheyne Gillooly said food and fibre sector businesses are driving New Zealand’s economy, with exports tipped to reach an impressive $55 billion in the year to 30 June 2023.

“This ongoing success is thanks to the 360,000 people who work in the food and fibre sector including employers across the country,” says Mr Gillooly.

“The Primary Industries Good Employer Awards celebrate and recognise good employers who show genuine passion for ensuring the success of their people. They recognise that when their people thrive, so too do their businesses.

“We encourage food and fibre sector employers to put their names forward for an award. Employees can also nominate their own employers or others.”

Entries are now open and close at 5pm on 17 March 2023.

Additional information

To find out more about the awards and how to enter, visit the Primary Industries Good Employer Awards page.

Primary Industries Good Employer Awards

There are six award categories:

· Employee Development

· Safe and Healthy Work Environment

· Māori Agribusiness

· Inclusive and Diverse Workplace Award

· Small Business Recognition Award

· The Supreme Award – presented by the Agriculture Minister.

For more information please call the MPI media phone 029 894 0328 or email: media@mpi.govt.nz

