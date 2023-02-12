1.55pm: International And Domestic Airlines Begin To Cancel Flights As Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

Flight cancellations have started to ramp up to and from Auckland Airport, with anyone with travel over the next two days encouraged to watch carefully for updates from their airline or travel agent.

In recent hours, three airlines have cancelled flights: Air New Zealand (multiple flights); Fiji Airways (today’s flight to Nadi); and American Airlines (tomorrow’s inbound and outbound flight from/to Dallas Fort Worth).

“We are not aware of any other airline cancellations at this stage, but we know this is a rapidly evolving situation and those decisions are under active review by airlines,” said Scott Tasker, Chief Customer Officer at Auckland Airport.

“Customers who are travelling today, tomorrow and Tuesday should be prepared for short notice disruptions to travel plans. Our advice is to please monitor your email for any messages from airlines and travel agents about delayed or disrupted flights, along with your travel app for flight updates. Airlines will always hold the most up-to-date information on how weather is affecting flight schedules.

“We also recommend travellers check on their flight status before coming to Auckland Airport. If your flight is cancelled or delayed, it’s always best to get in touch with airlines directly through online channels rather than visiting the airport to rebook travel. Airline representation outside check in time can be limited with airline employees unable to make changes to travel bookings.”

Auckland Airport terminals have been busy this morning with normal flight operations underway.

Air NZ has announced multiple long-haul international departures and arrivals into Auckland Airport on Monday have been cancelled, including Tasman and Pacific Island flights.

All domestic jet services to and from main centres into Auckland Airport have also been cancelled, with the flight cancellations for turboprop aircraft extended from today through to midday Tuesday.

Flights prior to noon today:

26 international flights landed and 25 international flights departed at Auckland Airport

30 domestic flights arrived and 38 domestic flights departed at Auckland Airport

Advice for travellers:

Check airline websites and travel apps or your email for travel updates from your airlines or travel agent before leaving for the airport, and monitor Auckland Airport social media channels for updates about airport operations

Stay up to date with the latest information on your route to the airport on the Waka Kotahi website or AT for updates to the public transport network

We recommend you pack any essential medication and a change of clothes in your carry-on baggage just in case your travel is disrupted midway through your journey

Shopping and dining are operating as normal

Auckland Airport car parks and pick-up / drop-off areas remain operational. Make sure you park safely within dedicated spaces and ensure your vehicle is locked, windows closed and lights off. Use the free bus service from Car Parks D & E for easy transfer to the international terminal. More information on parking at the airport here

For international travellers with accessibility requirements, please use the mobility valet, the dedicated spaces public pick up/drop off, the designated spaces in the short-term car park alongside the Novotel, or the bus operating from Car Parks D & E that kneels on request.

Stay up to date with storm warnings via the MetService Te Ratonga Tirorangi website or app

Updates to Auckland Airport’s operations will be shared on its website and social media channels – www.aucklandairport.co.nz, Facebook: AucklandAirport, Twitter: @AKL_Airport, and Instagram: aucklandairport.

