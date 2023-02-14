Update On NZ Post Services During Cyclone Gabrielle

As a national state of emergency is declared, NZ Post will today continue to review and monitor its operations within cyclone hit areas – keeping the safety and wellbeing of our people and contractors at the heart of any decisions made.

As we work through the full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, we’re expecting delivery delays to extend across the rest of this week.

Your item will get to you, it may just take a few more days than it would at normal times.

We continue to have all mail and parcel deliveries suspended in the Northland, Coromandel, Whakatane, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Taranaki areas.

Courier and express deliveries have recommenced in Auckland, but mail and rural delivery runs remain suspended.

We are regularly updating our website as the situation continues to evolve, and customers should refer to our tracking tools and service updates for the latest information.

Last week, when the weather warnings were first put in place, we set up a central incident team to coordinate our preparations and response.

Our first step was to focus on the safety of our teams and contractors and to ensure they were supported with guidelines on safe working practices, based on the official data and information provided by Emergency Management and Government Agencies.

We are incredibly proud of all our people who have stepped up during this extreme weather event.

We will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving weather event and will return to normal operations when it is safe to do so.

We want to thank Kiwis for their patience during this extreme and unprecedented weather event.

NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main

