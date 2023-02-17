Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EPA Announces Three-year Chemical Reassessments Plan

Friday, 17 February 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has released a work plan for all EPA-initiated reassessments of hazardous substances over the next three years.

The plan includes indicative start dates for each reassessment, reasons for reassessing a substance, and the existing hazardous substance approvals that may be affected.

All hazardous substances need EPA approval to be used in Aotearoa New Zealand, and the EPA is constantly reviewing the list of approved chemicals as new information becomes available.

The EPA reassesses approved hazardous substances if there is a risk to human health and the environment. A decision is made at the end of this process on whether to change the rules for using a substance, further restrict its use or ban a substance entirely.

The aim of the work plan is to help streamline the assessment and reassessment processes and increase transparency in this area of the EPA’s work.

It was one of several changes proposed by the EPA and included in the HSNO (Hazardous Substances Assessments) Amendment Act, which came into force on 1 November 2022.

There are 15 reassessments currently in progress or due to begin in the next three years, including for aquatic herbicides, synthetic pyrethroids used in insecticides, and domestic use of vertebrate toxic agents (used to kill or control pests such as rodents).

"We carefully reviewed the substances to be reassessed and then looked at various factors, including current use in New Zealand, new information on the substances, and previous regulatory action in New Zealand, to prioritise our reassessments," says Dr Shaun Presow, Hazardous Substances Reassessments Manager.

"Further reassessments will be added to the work plan, based on the impact they will have on regulating a substance and whether the substance poses an immediate risk to people or the environment."

The plan must be updated at least once each calendar year and is publicly available on the EPA website.

View EPA Reassessments Work Plan

Read more about the EPA reassessments process

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: COO Fraser Whineray To Leave Co-op
Fonterra today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Fraser Whineray, intends to resign from Fonterra at the end of this financial year on 31 July... More>>



NZKGI: New Zealand’s 2023 Kiwifruit Harvest Begins With Very Rough Start
New Zealand’s 2023 kiwifruit harvest has kicked off with the first crop picked this morning in Pukehina, outside Tauranga, and more kiwifruit to be picked around New Zealand over the coming months... More>>



Statistics: Grocery Food Drives 10.3 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices

Food prices were 10.3 percent higher in January 2023 than they were in January 2022, with grocery food the largest contributor to this movement, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics: Return To Net Migration Gains In 2022

There was a provisional net migration gain of 15,800 in 2022, Stats NZ said today. The net migration gain in 2022 was a turnaround from a net migration loss of 15,000 in 2021... More>>


Retail NZ: Retailers’ Voices Show Impact Of Minimum Wage Increase
A snap poll from Retail NZ shows the true impact the increase in Minimum Wage has on the retail sector. “The announcement of a significant increase in the Minimum Wage has not gone down well... More>>

Callaghan Innovation: Celebrates 10 Years, Announces New Sir Paul Callaghan 100 Report

Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand’s innovation agency, marks its 10th birthday this month, announcing its intention to launch the Sir Paul Callaghan 100 report – a new way to celebrate and recognise innovative ‘unicorns... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 