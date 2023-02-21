BNZ Donates $250,000 To The Salvation Army To Support Communities Affected By Severe Weather

Bank of New Zealand has donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army to support families and local communities grappling with the devasting effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding in the upper North Island.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the severe weather events and to the families who have lost their loved ones, their homes, or their livelihoods,” says BNZ CEO Dan Huggins. “The full extent of the devastation is still unfolding, and communities are facing a mammoth clean-up ahead.

“While there will be more to do to support the recovery in the coming weeks and months, our focus is on helping families and communities in urgent need, particularly those displaced from their homes or unable to work. By partnering with The Salvation Army, we’ll be able to help get food and supplies to those who need it most.

“It’s just one way we can help take some of the pressure off, so people can focus on their families and the recovery,” says Mr Huggins.

Commissioner Mark Campbell, Territorial Commander for The Salvation Army New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, and Samoa says, “In speaking to our teams on the ground, we are hearing heartbreaking stories of loss, destruction, despair and grief for lost people, homes, and livelihoods as a result the recent floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. The Salvation Army has always been there when New Zealanders are facing crisis, and the recent weather events are no exception.

“Through it all we know that our role in supporting NEMA and Civil Defence is bringing some comfort in the immediate aftermath, but our teams will continue to provide relief now and in the long term. At the heart of all our work is the need to provide the necessities and this is the reality facing communities now and as they contemplate the future.

“An important aspect is the provision of food, relieving the burden on whānau who may struggle to access food through the usual channels. The Foodbank Project (www.foodbank.org.nz) is a significant avenue for Kiwis wanting to support Kiwis by getting food and grocery items to where it is needed most whether that be in the next week, or over the coming months.

“We are incredibly grateful to BNZ, who along with The Salvation Army have been an integral part of New Zealand’s society for 140 years, for supporting us as we serve at the frontline once again.

“For those who find themselves in need of support during the state of emergency, please reach out to one of our community centres or call 0800 53 00 00.”

BNZ has a range of support options available for BNZ customers affected by the severe weather. For more information and conditions visit: www.bnz.co.nz/contact/severe-weather-support

© Scoop Media