From Pilsner To Pickle Beer – “Flavour Explosion” Hits Chiller Shelves With 2024 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30

Monday, 20 May 2024, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New World Beer and Cider Awards

Monique and Soren Eriksen toast their Supreme win and Top 30 result outside 8 Wired Barrelworks in Matakana. Photo/Supplied

Aotearoa’s beer and cider fans are in for a treat with today’s announcement of the 2024 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 winners.

“This year’s Top 30 list delivers variety and flavour explosions like never before in this competition’s ten-year history,” says Chair of Judges Michael Donaldson, who led the independent panel of experts tasked with judging more than 600 entries to find the very best for New World shoppers.

New World Beer and Cider Awards Chair of Judges Michael Donaldson. Photo/Supplied

The final list features fridge classics and craft beer favourites from all around the country as well as a host of quirky brews, including some infused with the flavours of wild yeast, berries, chocolate, chili, and even pickles.

“From golden lagers, to trendy hazies, to the most unique ales, sours and ciders – this all-NZ line up really showcases what our local brewers and cidermakers can do.

“Every beer on the list took top marks in a blind tasting for technical excellence, balance, mouthfeel and drinkability, but also had an extra x-factor that really wowed the judges.”

The Top 30 beers and ciders are available in New World stores nationwide from today, where they will be celebrated for the next four weeks.

Crowning Glory

The Supreme Winner title – being the top ranked overall winner, went to Desperate Glory - Oud Bruin from 8 Wired in Warkworth. The Belgian Amber Ale took nearly three years to make from brew day to podium and sets the flavour bar high.

“This is a traditional ale – think dates, brown sugar and sweet spice, that was aged in bourbon barrels and then blended with Chinese Keemun tea, adding vanilla, cherry, light floral and cocoa characters in as well,” says Donaldson of the “complex and sublime” winning beer.

Champion Cider went to Peckham’s Cider of Nelson for their Hazy Apple Cider. Made with 100% heritage apples, unfiltered, and wild fermented, it has a “divine” aroma and taste that the judges compared it to spiced apple cake.

Table toppers

Dunedin’s Emerson’s Brewery earned four Top 30 spots for their London Porter, Reverb NZ IPA, Super Quench Lower Carb Pacific Pilsner, and Mexicoco Chocolate Chili Porter – a seasonal brew that will get a reprise in New World stores nationwide as a result of the win.

Last year’s Supreme Winner, Taupō’s Lakeman, is also back in 2024, this time with a trifecta of wins for their Big Hairy APA, Taupo Thunder NZ Pale Ale and Primate Pilsner.

Pickle-lovers rejoice

In one out of the box, or perhaps the jar, pickle-lovers will be well-pleased with a win by Pickle Beer from Garage Project. The lightly sour beer is brewed with cucumbers and pickle spices, including dill, mustard seeds and a touch of habanero chilli.

Donaldson says the aroma “is unmistakably the same as you get when you open a pickle jar,” and the judges noted how the “spices shine through, giving the impression of pickle juice.”

Favourites from around the motu

There is plenty for the classic and craft fans too. “The 2024 Top 30 features many of Aotearoa’s most established brands, including much-loved lagers, pilsners, ales and dark beers from breweries like Lion, McLeod’s, Panhead, Parrotdog, and Sprig + Fern.

Craft hero Epic is also back with Super Zero IPA, a zero percent take on the full-flavoured IPAs that made them famous, alongside leaders in the lifestyle category, Bach Brewing with their All Day Original Non Alc IPA and Zeffer with their 0% Passionfruit Cider.

“And right alongside them are fast-moving up-and-comers like Christchurch’s Beer Baroness, Hastings’ Brave Brewing Co, Auckland’s Morningcider, Bay of Plenty’s Mount Brewing Co, and Taranaki’s Three Sisters, who are all becoming regulars at the top table,” says Donaldson.

“Plus, we’ve got stone cold craft legends — West Auckland’s Hallertau and Christchurch’s Brew Moon — who have been around for decades but are stepping up to the Top 30 for the first time, both with impeccably made hazies that round out a great selection of eight IPAs.

“Most years we also see a small and first-time winner showcase the depth of quality around Aotearoa, and this year it’s Wanaka’s b.effect with their Social Experiment West Coast IPA. Even better, this previously one-off brew will now be available again for beer fans to try.”

2024 New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30

Beverage nameBrewery/Cidery brandBrewery/cidery homeStyle
8 Wired Desperate Glory - Oud Bruin
*SUPREME WINNER*		8 Wired BrewingWarkworthWheat & Sour & Other ales & beers
8 Wired Lo-Fi Raspberry Sour Ale 8 Wired BrewingWarkworthLow Carb
b.effect Social Experiment West Coast IPAb.effect Brewing Co.WanakaIPA
Bach Brewing ALL DAY ORIGINAL Non-alc IPABach BrewingAucklandNon-Alcoholic
Beer Baroness Slice Of HeavenBeer BaronessChristchurchHazy
Brave Brewing Co - Terrible LizardsBrave Brewing CoHastingsIPA
Brew Moon Waipara New England IPABrew Moon Brewing CompanyChristchurchHazy
Emerson's London PorterEmerson's BreweryDunedinDark Beers
Emerson's Mexicoco Chocolate Chili PorterEmerson's BreweryDunedinDark Beers
Emerson's Reverb NZ IPAEmerson's BreweryDunedinIPA
Emerson's Super Quench Lower Carb Pacific PilsnerEmerson's BreweryDunedinLow Carb
Epic Super Zero IPAEpic BeerAucklandNon-Alcoholic
Garage Project Bliss LagerGarage ProjectWellingtonLager & Pilsner
Garage Project Pickle BeerGarage ProjectWellingtonWheat & Sour & Other ales & beers
Hallertau Summer Time HazeHallertau Brewery CoAucklandHazy
Lakeman Big Hairy APALakeman Brewing CoTaupōPale Ale
Lakeman Primate PilsnerLakeman Brewing CoTaupōLager & Pilsner
Lakeman Taupo Thunder NZ Pale AleLakeman Brewing CoTaupōPale Ale
McLeod's Longboard LagerMcLeod's BreweryWaipuLager & Pilsner
Morningcider BLACKMorningciderAucklandCider
Mount Brewing Co Crazy Hazy DazeMount Brewing CoMount MaunganuiHazy
Mount Brewing Co Muito BomMount Brewing CoMount MaunganuiWheat & Sour & Other ales & beers
Panhead Port Road PilsnerPanhead Custom AlesWellingtonLager & Pilsner
Panhead Supercharger APAPanhead Custom AlesWellingtonPale Ale
Parrotdog ThunderbirdParrotdogWellingtonIPA
Peckham's Hazy Apple Cider
*CHAMPION CIDER*		Peckham's CiderNelsonCider
Sprig + Fern The G.O.A.T DoppelbockSprig + Fern Brewing Co.NelsonDark Beers
Steinlager ClassicLion NZNew ZealandLager & Pilsner
Three Sisters Wild One #1Three Sisters BreweryTaranakiWheat & Sour & Other ales & beers
Zeffer 0% Alcohol Passionfruit CiderZefferHawke's BayNon-Alcoholic

