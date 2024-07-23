Soda’s Business Support Services Prove Crucial In Economic Downturn

Soda’s 2023 Annual Report shows that the Regional Business Partner provider distributed $669,221 of capability funding to 323 Waikato businesses in 2023, providing crucial training to enable business success.

This government funding was used by small to medium business owners to train and upskill themselves and key decision makers in their businesses, resulting in a more skilled workforce that is driving better business productivity in the Waikato region.

The government co-funding makes training a lot more affordable for SMEs, enabling business owners to receive up to 50 per cent of training costs to build skills in areas such as leadership, human resource management, marketing, sustainability, governance and more.

Soda General Manager, Anna Devcich, says: “In the current economic climate where many businesses are struggling, this support is more vital than ever before. Soda plays an important role supporting Waikato business owners and founders to achieve their goals – during both prosperous and difficult times.”

In 2023 Soda supported an additional 298 business owners and entrepreneurs through its range of business growth and support programmes with its events and workshops attended by a further 606 people.

These programmes, workshops and events include:

RISE UP pre-accelerator programme for female founders

Business Fundamentals programme for new business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs

Adapting to Change workshop to help business owners navigate change

Soda Speaker Series featuring experts sharing business knowledge

Soda Power Lunches with inspirational guest speakers

Soda also created and delivered a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Futures Accelerator giving tertiary students new skills and tools to help advance their future careers by working together with technology-rich Waikato companies.

Businesses also accessed R&D and innovation funding and support through Soda’s partnership with Callaghan Innovation.

In 2024, Soda has extended its support to Waikato based business owners and entrepreneurs through its RISE UP Power Lunch series, through a partnership with Startup Aotearoa whereby tech startups can receive free one-to-one coaching and through drop-in clinics at the University of Waikato’s HIKO Hub.

The Soda team was boosted by three new team members in 2024 including the return of Kate Wightman as a Business Growth Advisor, Innovation Specialist Dr Fern Kelly-Zander and Business Growth Advisor/Innovation Specialist Sue Loder. All three have extensive experience as entrepreneurs and business advocates.

“Soda has a long history supporting entrepreneurship and business in Aotearoa New Zealand and we are pleased to work closely with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment, Callaghan Innovation, and Te Pūkenga to deliver positive outcomes for businesses in the Waikato region,” said Soda Chairman, Dr Andrew West.

