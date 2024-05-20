Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Extends Timeline For Foodstuffs Merger Application

Monday, 20 May 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has agreed to an extension of time to consider the Foodstuffs merger application with the parties. A decision from the Commission, whether to clear the application or issue a Statement of Unresolved Issues, is now due on 21 June 2024.

Preserving the competitiveness of markets in New Zealand is an enduring priority for the Commission, and we continue to carefully scrutinise the implications of the proposed merger of Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island for suppliers and consumers.

In considering merger applications, the Commission is able to seek an extension to its decision date when it requires additional time to reach a decision. More information about the merger clearance process is available here.

The case register will be updated in due course.

Background

We assess mergers using the substantial lessening of competition test. This test asks whether a merger is likely to substantially lessen competition by comparing the likely state of competition if the merger proceeds with the likely state of competition if the merger does not proceed.

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 