Prospa Delivers Strong Top-line Growth Despite Changing Economic Conditions

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) (“Prospa” or the “Company” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the half year ending 31 December 2022 (“H1 FY23”).

The Company has demonstrated strong growth in cash and profit metrics; while strategically investing in new products and technology to support long term growth and increasing its loan loss provision as cash rate rises continue and economic growth is expected to slow.

H1 FY23 highlights were also outlined in the trading update released to the market on 13 February 2023 (“Trading Update”). The Trading Update can be accessed via the Prospa Investor Centre (https://investor.prospa.com/investor-centre/) or the ASX website.

H1 FY23 Group highlights

Total Originations1 of $425.5 million, up 35.1% on the prior corresponding period (“pcp”) (H1 FY22: $314.9 million).

Closing gross loans increased to $855.8 million, up 66.3% on pcp (H1 FY22: $514.6 million). New Zealand rose to 18.2% of closing gross loans from 16.3% at FY22.

Revenue2 reached $135.3 million, a 72.4% increase on pcp (H1 FY22: $78.5 million).

Active customers grew to 19,900, an increase of ~1,900 from the previous quarter (Q1 FY23).

Operating cashflow increased to $47.0 million, up a significant 98.0% from pcp (H1 FY22: $23.7 million).

Greg Moshal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said:

“I’m pleased by Prospa’s strong momentum, which is underpinned by our mission to be the financial partner of choice to small businesses in Australia and New Zealand. We have continued to invest in our products and technology so our customers have simple, stress-free, and seamless financial management tools, and they can focus on what they do best. Despite this increased investment, Prospa still posted an EBITDA profit for the half.

“The impacts of inflation, rising rates and a tight labour market have increased uncertainty in the operating environments for many small businesses. We are seeing stress in some of our lower risk grades and have revised our commercial credit risk assessment policies in-line with these changing conditions. Notwithstanding the macro environment and tightening credit, we continue to grow our business by meeting customer demand, building out our product roadmap, and applying a strong focus on our portfolio management settings.”

Adrienne Begbie, Managing Director New Zealand said:

"Prospa's commitment to innovation and customer service has clearly resonated with the New Zealand market, and as the company continues to expand its product offerings, we are well positioned to thrive in the dynamic and competitive lending landscape. However, whilst we're proud to share Prospa's strong performance, we are acutely aware that many Kiwi SMEs are facing some tough realities right now. Our customers are our number one priority, so we're actively doing what we can to continue to provide support in meaningful ways that enable them to take care of their businesses."

Footnotes:

All references to Originations in this document are from all sources, including Small Business Loan, Business Line of Credit (including undrawn amounts), Back to Business Loan, Back to Business Line (including undrawn amounts) in Australia and New Zealand. Small retrospective changes in origination figures may occur as result of back dated cancellations or modifications to support customer outcomes. All figures are expressed in AUD terms unless otherwise specified. All references to Revenue in this document represent Total income before transaction costs. 1H22 operating cash flows have been updated to align with the Group’s revised presentation of cash flows from loan origination fees. This has resulted in a $1.6m decrease in net cash from operating activities.

© Scoop Media

