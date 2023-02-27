From Adversity To Accolades: Foodstuffs North Island Celebrates Team Success At Annual Excellence Awards

After an incredible effort by so many of the Foodstuffs North Island teams to respond to the devastating impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods, last Saturday the co-operative took a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate the talents and dedication of their people at the Foodstuffs North Island Annual Excellence Awards.

The Excellence Awards are a longstanding event on the Foodstuffs calendar that provides recognition for the top graduates of Foodstuffs internal training programmes, as well as the winners of individual categories such as the Women in Retail Award and Checker of the Year.

Held at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on Saturday, February 25, this year's event was Foodstuffs largest yet with 69 finalists competing for the top prize across 21 categories.

Among the winners were Wendy Self, a PAK’nSAVE Hāwera employee who took home the Baker of the Year Award, Victoria Tupou, a PAK'nSAVE Pukekohe check-out operator who was awarded the Checker of the Year trophy, and Nicola Hallett – a PAK'nSAVE Whanganui team member who received the prestigious Women in Retail award and was awarded 1st place for Store Mastery Programme.

Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin says the awards are a great example of how the 100% locally owned and operated co-operative acknowledges the dedicated work put in by its teams each year.

“This event is always a highlight for me as I get to see the skills and talent of our teams get recognised, as well as acknowledging the effort of our people.

“Our people are our business, and their success is our success, so to celebrate the brilliant work they do across all aspects of the business from our merchandisers through to our butchers, is extremely special for everyone involved.”

