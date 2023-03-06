Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rest Home Costs Guide Published By MoneyHub

Monday, 6 March 2023, 7:11 am
MoneyHub has launched a comprehensive guide to help Kiwis navigate the complicated world of Rest Home Costs, Subsidies and Financing.

The rest home cost guide is the first of its kind in New Zealand. It offers an in-depth look at the different types of rest homes and residential care facilities available, their benefits, and the financing options to help cover care costs.

Rest homes and residential care facilities are integral to New Zealand's healthcare system, providing round-the-clock care and support for older people and those with disabilities. However, they are known to be notoriously expensive and can create a point of uncertainty for many Kiwis as they navigate their future or plan for a loved one. The guide aims to demystify the process and provide information and advice to help make informed decisions.

The guide covers various topics, including getting into a rest home or residential care facility, the pros and cons of staying in these facilities, and the top private rest homes and residential care providers. It also explores the financial subsidies and government support available for rest homes and residential care and the different financing options for those who need to pay for care.

The guide also provides frequently asked questions and must-know facts to help readers make informed decisions about rest homes and residential care in New Zealand. The guide is written from the perspective of someone researching rest homes or residential care facilities for themselves but offers equal value for those researching on behalf of a parent or loved one.

The guide's release comes when the ageing population is growing, and more and more people need to make decisions about rest homes and residential care facilities. The guide provides a comprehensive resource for those navigating this process, helping them make informed decisions and understand the costs and financing options available.

MoneyHub is proud to offer this guide and hopes it will be a useful resource for many years. The guide is free on MoneyHub's website. It will be constantly updated to reflect the latest information and changes in the subsidies, caps, benefits and other drivers of rest home costs.

