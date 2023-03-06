PriceMe.co.nz Gets A New Design Ahead Of Overseas Expansion Plans

PriceMe.co.nz has undergone a facelift and the new design was launched on March 1st 2023 to help Kiwis make a fully informed choice when it comes to their online retail purchases.

The result of nearly a year's work of development and design by the in-house team at Global Compare Group Limited the new site launched on March 1st 2023 and has been met with unequivocal praise from users, advertisers and partner stores.

Asked to comment on the redesign, Gavin Male, Global Compare Group CEO said; "Since we acquired the PriceMe business just over a year ago, our goal has been to give PriceMe a more modern and clean appearance, in keeping with the other NZ Compare websites, and to make the site easier to navigate for our loyal current users, as well as to make it more attractive for new visitors".

Male continued, "There have been many new elements to update, whilst at the same time it has been important to us to ensure that our current regular users recognise the site and can still use and find all of their favourite features such as Price Alerts, Price Drops, Reviews and Lists. Alongside the visual improvements we have done a lot of work ‘under the hood’ meaning that we can now compare accurately the prices, features and stock levels of more products, from more retailers than ever before."

PriceMe.co.nz is visited by hundreds of thousands of Kiwis every month to help them make a fully informed choice on their online, and in store, purchases. As part of Global Compare Group Limited, operating locally as NZ Compare, PriceMe is primed for overseas expansion with sites now soft launched in Australia, Singapore, the Phillipines and Malaysia, with more territories coming soon.

"We've still got some work to do, but we're getting there on our overseas expansion plans", says Male. "We’ve got PriceMe websites up and running in five countries now and we're increasing the numbers of retailers and products that consumers can compare every day.

What's new on the new PriceMe?

Improved design. Cleaner, simpler and more image based with responsive elements for mobile browsing

New advertising opportunities for retailers including programmatic guaranteed purchase options

Simpler account creation and login with Facebook & Google integrations

Redesigned filter functionality with quicker price updates

Enhanced account capabilities with price monitoring functions like ‘Price Alerts’ and ‘Price Drop’

Redesigned menus and headers

Updated icons

Product comparison easier to use with more categories, more details and more specifications

Improved optimization for faster page loading

About Global Compare Group

Global Compare Group ( www.globalcomparegroup.com) is a New Zealand owned and operated comparison website business committed to helping consumers make a fully informed choice on their purchase decisions. A Deloitte APAC Fast 500 company Global Compare Group websites include NZ Compare, Broadband Compare and PriceMe and are visited by more than 300,000 shoppers every month.

