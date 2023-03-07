Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pharmac Announces Decision To Fund Trikafta

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac has today confirmed the funding of elexacaftor with tezacaftor and ivacaftor (branded as Trikafta) for people with cystic fibrosis, aged 6 years and above, who meet certain eligibility criteria.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Trikafta will be funded and available from next month,” says Pharmac’s Director of Operations Lisa Williams.

“We initially received the application from Vertex in July 2021. This decision is a significant milestone. To have a medicine with this level of investment secured for our community is a big deal and we are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this process.”

“There was a large amount of feedback in response to consultation on our proposal to fund Trikafta in December. We want to thank everyone who made a submission. The feedback we heard, both during consultation and throughout our assessment process, has been key in aiding our understanding of the impact of cystic fibrosis on people, their whānau and communities, and on the health and disability system,” says Ms Williams.

“We acknowledge that this outcome today does not provide a new funded medicine for everyone within the cystic fibrosis community. Our work in this space does not stop at this decision. Consideration of wider access to ivacaftor, branded as Kalydeco, is already underway. We have also told the supplier, Vertex, that we would welcome a funding application for other medicines, such as tezacaftor with ivacaftor, branded as Symdeko.”

Key themes raised in consultation feedback, and our responses to them, are available in our decision notification. Pharmac intends to work with health and disability stakeholders on the implementation of this decision to ensure people can access Trikafta.

“I want to acknowledge the time that many people have put into advocating for those living with cystic fibrosis and to those who have shared their own very personal stories with us. We have heard them all, and we know there will be a lot of people relieved to hear that we are funding Trikafta.”

“The announcements we have made today for Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, and for the two immune checkpoint inhibitors for advanced non-small cell lung cancer take us to 39 new funding decisions this financial year (since 1 July 2022), covering 18 new treatments and widened access to 21 others. We also recently notified a decision to widen access to the influenza vaccine, to reduce the impact of influenza on high-risk populations during the COVID-19 pandemic and to reduce the impact on the health sector that continues to be under pressure managing COVID-19 cases,” concludes Ms Williams.

Trikafta will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Schedule from 1 April 2023, subject to eligibility criteria.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Support For The Weather Bombs $111 Million To Date
Provisional general insurance claims data for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flood event have been released by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ)... More>>

NIWA: NZ's Wild Weather: Summer And February Climate Summaries
It has been a summer to remember, but not in a good way. February 2023 will go down as the month that Aotearoa New Zealand experienced one of its worst weather disasters... More>>

Statistics: Travel Exports Continue To Rise In The December Quarter
Total travel services exports rose $1.9 billion (255 percent) compared with the December 2021 quarter, leading the increase in total export services, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Building Activity Eases In December 2022 Quarter
The volume of building activity fell 1.6 percent in the December 2022 quarter, compared with the September 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The volume of residential building work fell 2.6 percent... More>>

Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce: More Boom Than Bust For Canterbury Businesses

Business expectations on the regional economy are improving across a range of measures according to the latest Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Canterbury Business Survey... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Hobbled By Extreme Weather In February

Two months of the most intense and extreme weather Auckland has ever experienced hobbled the property market during February, leading to the slowest month’s trading in a February for at least a quarter of a century... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 