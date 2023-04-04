Auckland Airport Announces New Chief Operations Officer

Auckland Airport has announced the appointment of Chloe Surridge as Chief Operations Officer, an executive team position focused on delivering top safety outcomes and a quality customer experience for the millions of travellers flying in and out each year.

Ms Surridge will join Auckland Airport on 1 May, building on a 25-year career in leadership roles across aviation and the cruise industry where she specialised in operational performance and risk management, people leadership, customer service, stakeholder collaboration and workforce health, safety and wellbeing.

Most recently, Ms Surridge held the position of Group General Manager Airports for Air New Zealand, overseeing 50 airports around the world and a workforce of 2000. Prior to this, other senior roles included Chief Executive Invercargill Airport, General Manager Supply Chain for Air New Zealand and Hotel Director for Carnival Cruise Lines.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui says Ms Surridge is a talented and ambitious leader who will support the organisation to achieve its aspirations, particularly in transforming the customer experience. Her appointment follows an international search which attracted a high calibre of international and local candidates.

“Auckland Airport is underway with its most significant redevelopment since 1966, replacing the ageing domestic terminal with a new domestic facility to be integrated into the international terminal.

“Chloe’s global experience across airports and airlines and her passion for creating a world-class experience for travellers will be incredibly important as we ramp up construction to ensure Auckland Airport is resilient and fit for the future.”

Ms Surridge said she was excited to join Auckland Airport at such a pivotal time in the organisation’s history.

“Auckland Airport is our country’s key gateway, connecting New Zealanders to each other and our country to the world. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of Auckland Airport’s transformation and to join a team that’s so committed to delivering a fantastic experience for visitors, customers and airport stakeholders, as well as creating a great place of work for its people.

