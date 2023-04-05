Entries To Find Out The Top Electrical Apprentices In New Zealand Are Now Open

Electrical apprentices throughout New Zealand are being challenged to showcase their skills and compete in the 22nd Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge.

The competition will take place in 13 different locations across the country, starting in Invercargill on June 12th, culminating in the finals held in Auckland in late August where the best apprentices in the industry will be crowned the Master Electricians Apprentice of the Year.

Participants are divided into two categories: Industrial and Commercial & Domestic, with the prestigious titles of "Master Electricians Apprentice of the Year" up for grabs in each division. Additionally, the Initiative Award will recognise apprentices who demonstrate exceptional initiative in health and safety and professionalism during the competition.

Guidelines are provided to each competitor, so they know what to expect. During the competition apprentices’ can call upon the guidance of their employers and industry experts. The competition also aims to broaden apprentices' knowledge by encouraging them to attempt new skills. Prizes will be awarded for top performers in each preliminary regional rounds, with the top five apprentices nationally from each division advancing to the finals on an all-expenses-paid trip.

Mathew Lawrence, General Manager of Operations at Master Electricians, says, “The competition is a great platform for apprentices to gain exposure to the latest cutting-edge technology and innovations within our industry.”

“Each apprentice completes a series of four modules during the challenge, which provide a great simulation and demonstration of how the electrical industry is constantly evolving. This requires apprentices to be constantly learning and adapting to the latest technology innovations.”

“The generous contributions made by industry sponsors have made this year's challenge possible, providing a significant amount of materials and gear for the modules. The creation of these modules also involves the collective knowledge of the industry and will truly test an apprentices’ analytical and technical ability under pressure.”

To be eligible for entry, apprentices must be currently enrolled in a training agreement. If a qualifying apprentice enters after August 10, 2023, they may participate in the regionals but will not be eligible for the finals.

More information about the Master Electricians Apprentice Challenge is available on meapprenticechallenge.co.nz.

This year’s Master Electrician’s Apprentice Challenge is sponsored by:

ABB, Corys Electrical, Cuthbert Stewart Ltd, Etco, Firstflex, Hobeca, Legrand, Mechanical Support Systems, Milwaukee, NHP, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electrical SIMPRO

