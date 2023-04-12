Venture Taranaki Is Calling For Big Thinkers, Startups, And Early-stage Enterprises To Get Business Ready With PowerUp

Te Puna Umanga /Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, is calling for individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset, an early-stage business, or an existing startup they’re wanting to take to the next level, to submit an application to take part in PowerUp Business Ready, kicking off in May this year.

PowerUp Business Ready is the latest initiative from Venture Taranaki, designed to help Taranaki innovators to accelerate their enterprises and build their business capability.

Applicants will join the growing list of previous PowerUp participants who have leapt to success, including 2021 PowerUp finalists, KINDA, who have recently partnered with Hell Pizza to produce and distribute their sustainable ice-cream product nationwide.

"Tokaora Diagnostics, winner of PowerUp Kickstart 2022, are another strong example of a Taranaki startup who has made the most of the valuable mentoring and connections achieved through our PowerUp programme, having just recently secured significant funding from Ministry of Primary Industries to start prototyping their big idea," says Jennifer Patterson, GM Regional Development, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki.

Delivered in partnership with SODA Inc., applications for PowerUp Business Ready are now open to Taranaki entrepreneurs, big thinkers, and creators with a business idea, or an existing early-stage enterprise they’re looking to progress.

"PowerUp Business Ready takes participants through a free six-week programme of workshops, where they will gain the tools and knowledge to validate their big idea, and take their startup to the next level," adds Patterson.

"We want to hear from people interested in starting their own enterprise, entrepreneurs with ideas to develop, and entrepreneurs in the early stages of getting started. It’s a great opportunity for active, engaged and invested entrepreneurs and business owners in Taranaki and we encourage them to apply. The only cost will be people’s time and commitment. We are covering the rest," continues Patterson.

After the six weeks, participants will then benefit from the opportunity to connect one-on-one with a business advisor to review learnings, receive feedback on their business plan, and ensure they are ready for the next steps.

"Our region has a strong entrepreneurial spirit, with big ideas and creativity found right around the maunga. PowerUp plays an important role in building a strong culture and ecosystem of entrepreneurship, which is critical to the region’s long-term resilience and equitable prosperity. We look forward to supporting more enterprises, entrepreneurs, and startups to accelerate their growth," concludes Patterson.

Applications are now open for PowerUp Business Ready and will close Sunday 7 May 2023.

The programme then kicks off from Tuesday 23 May. For more information and to apply, please visit - www.venture.org.nz/enterprise-and-entrepreneurship/entrepreneurship/power-up/businessready-registration-form

© Scoop Media

