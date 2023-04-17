Best Of Mercury And Trustpower To Come Together Under The Mercury Brand



17 April 2023 – This winter the Trustpower brand will transition to Mercury, bringing the best of both brands together for customers.

This follows Mercury’s acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business in May 2022.

Mercury General Manager Customer Operations, Fiona Smith, says she’s excited about the opportunities bringing together the two brands presents.

“I worked for Trustpower for nearly 27 years and was very happy to join with Mercury in 2022. I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as Trustpower, from our success in bundling after becoming the first retailer to bundle fibre and electricity together, to our support for local communities,” she says.

“Now, as we transition the Trustpower brand to Mercury, we will keep the best of Trustpower, plus there’ll be additional benefits on offer soon - the future is bright indeed.”

Mercury will remain an active supporter of communities like Tauranga and Oamaru that Trustpower traditionally supported through sponsorships and partnerships, Fiona says.

“We also remain an employer in these regions so the folk our customers chatted to last week are the same ones who will continue to look after them. People will simply see an influx of Mercury yellow, and a change of name.”

There’re many benefits of bringing the brands together under Mercury, Fiona says.

“Coming together under the Mercury brand will build better experiences for our customers. This includes adding material value for our customers in terms of convenience and the delivery of innovative and exciting products.”

Trustpower is currently contacting its customers about the transition to the Mercury brand.

The Trustpower brand transition to Mercury

What stays the same:

· Trustpower customers’ plans, services and benefits will continue under the Mercury brand.

· 100% NZ-based customer service.

· Support for local community and employment in Tauranga and Oamaru.



What changes:

· Trustpower branding will change to Mercury nationwide.

· Additional benefits will be on offer soon.

