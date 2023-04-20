Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Call For Information On Waterway Weedkillers

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is seeking information on how aquatic herbicides containing specific chemicals are used in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Aquatic herbicides are used across the country to control pest plants in ponds, lakes, and rivers.

The EPA began reassessing aquatic herbicides in September 2022 after identifying significant new information about the effects of certain chemicals, including diquat dibromide, in some products.

The European Union banned the use of diquat in 2018 due to concerns about the effects on people and birds.

Some of the substances being reassessed require EPA permission to be used in waterways.

Current permission holders include local and regional councils, the Department of Conservation, and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"We want to hear from iwi/hapū representatives, manufacturers, researchers, councils and others on how and where substances containing these chemicals are being used," says Dr Shaun Presow, Hazardous Substances Reassessments Manager.

"It’s also an opportunity for people to provide information about the risks, benefits, and effects on human health and the environment from aquatic herbicides."

The EPA will analyse all information provided and carry out risk assessments.

Submissions close at midnight on 28 June 2023.

Read more about the aquatic herbicides reassessment

