Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Wins Trusted Brand Award

Monday, 24 April 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Generate KiwiSaver

Generate, one of New Zealand’s leading KiwiSaver providers, has been awarded a Trusted Brand Award by Reader's Digest.

The Highly Commended Trusted Brand award recognises KiwiSaver brands that have established a high level of trust and credibility among consumers, based on an independent survey conducted by Catalyst Consultancy & Research on behalf of Reader’s Digest.

"We are thrilled to receive another award and we want to thank our members for their continued support” said Henry Tongue, CEO of Generate.

“Being recognised as one of the most trusted brands in the KiwiSaver industry is a reflection of our approach to transparency, and commitment to always putting the needs of our members first.”

The Reader's Digest Trusted Brands survey is conducted annually and is one of the most comprehensive surveys of consumer attitudes towards brands in New Zealand. Over 1,600 New Zealanders are included in the survey and asked to rate brands on trustworthiness, quality, value, and customer service.

Respondents associated Generate with a high level of customer service, good communication and past returns^.

“I can't fault them, they [Generate] are great with communication and at the initial meeting they explained everything in full detail which I really appreciated. I would recommend Generate KiwiSaver.” said one survey respondent.

Generate has been providing KiwiSaver services for a decade, and during that time has grown a loyal following and developed a reputation for putting their customers first and winning awards along the way.

Recently Generate was awarded a Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for KiwiSaver, and last year Generate won the Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award for best Superannuation, as well as the Investor Choice and Adviser Choice awards for KiwiSaver at the Research IP Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022.

ABOUT GENERATE

Generate is a New Zealand owned KiwiSaver specialist with a track record of consistent long-term performance and more than $3.8 billion in funds under management. For more information about the Generate KiwiSaver visit www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz.

Disclaimers: The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz/pds.

^Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

