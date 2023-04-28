Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SENZ To Provide Unmatched Coverage Of Black Caps Vitality IT20 And ODI Series Against England

Friday, 28 April 2023, 9:52 am
Press Release: SENZ

SENZ (Sports Entertainment Network) will once again bring New Zealanders closer to their cricket heroes with the exciting announcement that the Vitality IT20 Series and One Day International Series between New Zealand and England will be broadcast throughout the entire SENZ network.

Cricket enthusiasts across the country will have access to every ball of the Vitality IT20 Series and One Day International Series, as SENZ broadcasts them live on all frequencies and the SENZ App. Esteemed broadcasters Jeremy Corney and Adam Collins will lead the SEN Cricket team live on the ground, providing expert ball-by-ball coverage and analysis to ensure that listeners never miss a moment of the action.

This announcement underscores SENZ's commitment to international cricket, building on the recent news that ICC World Test Championship Final and The Ashes will also be available for Kiwis across the 28-station radio network and the SENZ App.

Sam Bingley, Sports Entertainment Network CEO – NSW and New Zealand said he was excited by the announcement.

"It's always a privilege to broadcast international cricket, and with two of the world's best teams facing off against each other, we can expect nothing but a top-class contest.

"We are thrilled to be on the ground in England, bringing the best cricket coverage of the shorter forms of the game back to New Zealanders. These formats are always much loved, and we are excited to provide our listeners with unmatched coverage of the Vitality IT20 Series and One Day International Series."

Vitality IT20 Series

  • 1st T20I: 30 August, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
  • 2nd T20I: 1 September, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
  • 3rd T20I: 3 September, Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • 4th T20I: 5 September, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

One Day International Series

  • 1st ODI: 8 September, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • 2nd ODI: 10 September, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • 3rd ODI: 13 September, The Kia Oval, London
  • 4th ODI: 15 September, Lord's Cricket Ground, London

SENZ Stations

SENZ Stations

SENZ Auckland 1476am, SENZ Christchurch 1260am, SENZ Wellington 711am, SENZ Dunedin 1206am.

SEN Cricket Social Media

All the latest cricketing news from around the world is covered extensively on SEN's cricket-specific social media platforms:

