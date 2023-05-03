Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail NZ Chief Executive Stepping Down

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ is seeking a new Chief Executive, following news that Greg Harford is leaving the organisation.

"Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford will be stepping down at the end of July," Retail NZ President Liz Wheadon announced today.

"The Board and members of Retail NZ thank Greg for his significant contribution to our sector over the past nine years, first as GM Public Affairs and then as Chief Executive. Under Greg's leadership, Retail NZ has really stepped up in terms of delivering advocacy and profile for our sector. Greg was at the forefront of our sector's response to managing COVID-19, and has been a tireless voice for our sector over the last few years, engaging with the politicians and media, and delivering some big advocacy wins.

"The Board is embarking on a nationwide search for Greg's successor, and hopes to move quickly to identify our new Chief Executive.

"Greg is moving to a new role based in Canberra, and the Board wishes him every success for the future."

