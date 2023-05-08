Go With Tourism To Connect Education And Industry At TRENZ 2023

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 8 May 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Go With Tourism

Go with Tourism – a government-funded initiative that aims to build New Zealand’s tourism and hospitality workforce – has partnered with the Tourism Industry Aotearoa team behind TRENZ 2023 to deliver two days’ of education-focused famils.

Go with Tourism have taken over management of and breathed new life into TRENZ for Schools, taking place on Tuesday 9 May. Forty secondary school students from the Christchurch area, their teachers and parents, will participate in the all-day event, including presentations from leaders in the industry, venue and tradeshow hosted walkthroughs and a ‘speed dating’ session with a variety of young tourism professionals, to learn how to kickstart their careers.

On Wednesday 10 May, Go with Tourism will also deliver their new Tourism Teacher Delegate programme. Sponsored tourism teachers and career advisors from across New Zealand will attend and tour the TRENZ tradeshow, network with industry, attend a variety of industry forum discussions and speaker sessions, as well as partake in local activity famils. As the proposed tourism NCEA curriculum plans to involve more connection between teachers, students and local businesses, this is a great opportunity to start building relationships.

Go with Tourism Programme Director, Heidi Gillingham, says that better connection between industry and educators is a key factor in rebuilding the workforce. “Career decisions begin in school; therefore, to maintain a sustainable workforce, it is crucial that we form better relationships between those teaching our next generation of workers and those who will eventually employ them.

This has been a key message of Go with Tourism since we launched in 2019 and we are happy to see more support this year; firstly, as a proposed initiative in the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s “Better Work Action Plan”; and secondly, through our partnership with TRENZ.”

For more information on these initiatives, or Go with Tourism’s partnership with TRENZ, please contact Marketing Communications Manager, Helen Shaw on 021 514 588 or helen@gowithtourism.co.nz

