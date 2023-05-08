Revolutionary Rideshare Service InDrive Set To Speed Up Marketing In Australia

Revolutionary global ride-sharing service inDrive is doubling down on its successful marketing efforts in Australia after a period of rapid growth has the company poised to launch in several key regions across the country this year.

inDrive, with more than 150 million downloads of the platform in 47 countries, is revolutionising the rideshare experience through its unique model, which allows riders and drivers to negotiate fares. Instead of manipulating prices through impersonal algorithms, often leading to unnecessary and crushing fees, inDrive brings transparency, and most importantly, fairness, through its process.

Embraced by riders and drivers alike in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, inDrive is taking to the streets with a digital truck mobile advertising campaign to tour Sydney’s CBD and nearby suburbs during the upcoming Vivid Festival.

“The streets of Sydney come alive during its flagship festival of light, and people in the millions converge upon the CBD and surrounding suburbs to take in the unique exhibits on display,” said Mike Chauhan, Country Manager for inDrive. “Those people need a way home, and inDrive is the best and most affordable ride share option for longer trips, particularly with surge pricing set to make rideshare unaffordable for most people during a peak period of activity in Sydney.

“Our model is peer-to-peer, meaning drivers and riders alike quickly negotiate on a fare that’s fair for both parties.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in our three key markets, and now is the time to double down on our marketing efforts and ensure that our fair model is front of mind among Sydneysiders when they need it most. This activation is the first pillar in those efforts being ramped up, not just in Sydney but across Australia.”

inDrive has been incredibly active with its marketing and advertising efforts to date, with ads adorning bus stops and public transport alike. The company has also undertaken sustained key influencer campaign, working with the likes of rugby league stars in the Queensland market and several TikTok campaigns targeting the east coast metropolitan hubs.

The efforts to date have been wildly successful, with growth in downloads and rides “exceeding expectations” according to Chauhan.

“We see marketing as going hand-in-hand with business development, particularly in the rideshare sector,” he said. “Our key message is helping Australians understand two key ideas: that there is a fairer way to rideshare, a way that isn’t dictated by algorithms but by people; and that inDrive is the best choice for longer rides.

“So far, the messages are working and we’re ready to continue the momentum, led by our marketing efforts.”

Due to its successful launch in the three major east coast markets, the company is set to launch in a number of key new markets this year, including a launch in a regional hub.

How inDriver works

inDrive’s model allows riders to set a suggested fare for the selected route, then negotiate with the driver to reach an agreed amount. Ideally suited to longer routes and fares, the minimum ride starts from between $15 to $25 depending on the city. From there, for longer distance rides or for rides during peak periods, riders and drivers alike will be able to negotiate prices which will often be below those of other rideshare applications. This can include trips to the airport, where airport transport tariffs can make trips for many riders prohibitively expensive – the longer the distance the better the price, with drivers and riders alike able to agree on the final fare.

The passenger makes their request for a ride, indicating a starting point and destination, their suggested price, and any additional comments for the driver, such as a request for a children’s car seat or an additional stop.

From there, drivers have the ability to either accept the offered fare or make a counteroffer. The passenger is then presented with offers from multiple drivers and can then choose the right driver best suited to the passenger’s needs, taking into consideration the fare amount, driver information and ratings, estimated time of arrival, and vehicle make/model.

Australian drivers have described the app as “flexible” and with a “positive” user experience, and riders appreciate the benefits of the “easy-to-use” app and “fair pricing”.

inDrive is available to download on Google Play and the AppStore.

