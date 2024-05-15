Zonta Club Of Wellington Honors Emerging Women Scientists With Biennial Zonta Science Award

Wellington, New Zealand – 14 May 2024

The Zonta Club of Wellington proudly announces the recipient of the esteemed Zonta Science Award for the year 2024, Dr Hadee Thompson-Morrison. This biennial award, established in 1990, celebrates the achievements of emerging women scientists, recognizing their dedication and contributions to the field of science while providing essential support to advance their research endeavours.

As part of Zonta International's commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality, the Zonta Science Award aims to address the under-representation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by celebrating the accomplishments of women in science and providing tangible support to emerging scientists.

"We are thrilled to honour the outstanding achievements of emerging women scientists, and this year Dr Hadee Thompson-Morrison, through the Zonta Science Award," said Belinda Himiona, President of the Zonta Club of Wellington. "By recognizing and supporting these talented individuals, we aim to inspire future generations of women to pursue careers in STEM fields and contribute to scientific innovation and discovery."

The Zonta Science Award, generously sponsored by John Ilot Trust, Dr Robert Wear and the members of the Zonta Club of Wellington, comprises a cash grant, a travel grant, a commemorative medal, and a certificate of achievement. Recipients of the award have demonstrated exceptional communication skills and serve as role models for aspiring women scientists, fostering a greater understanding and appreciation of science within the wider community.

"While the Zonta Science Award is presented to individual recipients, its impact extends far beyond the laboratory," added Jill Ritchie, Science Award Convenor. "By supporting emerging women scientists, we are not only investing in their professional development but also promoting inclusivity and diversity within the scientific community."

The Zonta Club of Wellington extends its gratitude to all supporters and donors who make the Zonta Science Award possible. Individuals interested in contributing to the future of women scientists in New Zealand are invited to become sponsors or make donations to support this important initiative.

