Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Boost To Promotion Of Christchurch And The South Island

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

A three year partnership between Christchurch Airport and Tourism New Zealand will grow high-quality visitation to Christchurch and the South Island

The airport and United Airlines recently announced the first direct flights from Christchurch to San Francisco. The new promotional partnership will support this route, alongside securing and promoting future airline routes.

Christchurch Airport Chief Executive Justin Watson says the airport is the South Island’s largest tourism business and international gateway for overseas visitors.

“Statistics show international visitors arriving in this country through Christchurch Airport visit more regions, stay longer and spend more than if they arrive through another entry point,” he says.

“This creates a significant economic upside for Christchurch, especially for visitors wanting to experience our revitalised city and its new infrastructure. People, businesses and sporting organisations see our city as a great place for their next visit or gathering.

“Te Pae convention centre, and attractions like the Riverside Market, alongside a strong concert and event line-up, are making Christchurch a key destination for visitors. Te Pae has hosted more than 70 conference events since it opened, with future bookings promising many more visitors.”

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy says high quality tourism is an important contributor to New Zealand’s economy.

“Visitors flying direct from San Francisco to Christchurch over the coming summer will play an important role in achieving this, alongside the ongoing scheduled international services connecting Christchurch to dozens of destinations across the world,” he says.

Mr de Monchy says new airline routes offer significant benefits to New Zealanders, including more travel options, export of produce, trade and import exchange.

Tourism New Zealand markets to high quality visitors who will contribute positively to New Zealand’s nature, culture, society and economy.

The South Island offers a fantastic and varied holiday experience, with vibrant urban areas and breath-taking natural attractions, reflected by 59% of all holiday visitors between July and December 2022 visiting the South Island.

Airport Chief Executive Justin Watson says Tourism New Zealand and Christchurch Airport’s renewed commitment will maximise the value of the overseas visitor market for Christchurch, the South Island and New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>

Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>


Seafood NZ: Supports Draft Transformation Plan

Chief Executive Jeremy Helson says fishing industry shares Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries.
More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 