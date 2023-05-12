Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accommodation Association NZ Disappointed Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate Ruling Overturned

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:55 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

The accommodation industry is extremely disappointed with the Supreme Court ruling that Auckland Council's Accommodation Provider Targeted Rate (APTR) funding for tourism is valid.

Hospitality New Zealand’s Accommodation Association Lead & Sector Chair, Troy Clarry, says the decision to overturn the Court of Appeal ruling will have long-term implications for operators; not only for Auckland but probably throughout New Zealand.

“The APTR, as proposed by the council, is unfair, inappropriate and simply does not work – Covid-19 proved that beyond all doubt.

“It does not work as intended and now Auckland has no funding for marketing and event, inevitably affecting New Zealand’s ability to attract major events going forward.

“But this ruling is the end of the matter and we now need to move forward.

“We plead with other local councils around New Zealand to work with the industry on models similar to the fairer funding model for destination marketing that has been worked on with Tataki Auckland Unlimited and the wider tourism sector since the Court of Appeal ruling 18 months back.

“This is well advanced and covers the wider industry on a much fairer basis, and we ask other councils to look at what is being done and work with local tourism operators on similar models.

“At the same time we also ask the Government to work with us to develop a centralized funding model.

“This is urgent – not just for the industry but also for the benefits tourism can provide to the whole economy - GtDP, tax take, GST, branding etc.

“We still have a concern around targeted rates in general, and our concern with this ruling is councils around New Zealand will now be tempted to implement targeted rates, not just for tourism but for other sectors going forward.

“So, we urge councils to work with the sector to find alternative fair, reasonable, and nationally endorsed funding models for tourism.

“Ultimately, we want to solve the funding for tourism problems, and this needs central government involvement.

“The hospitality and accommodation sector has always been willing to work with councils and the government, and we think this is the perfect time to do that.

“But it needs to be done quickly because we’re already falling behind competitively in international tourism and our ability to attract travellers from abroad.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


Apiculture NZ: Honey Industry Applauds UK Free Trade Deal

The free trade agreement will see the removal of tariffs on all New Zealand honey into the United Kingdom from 31 May. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 