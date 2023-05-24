Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Privacy A Vital Tool For Small Businesses - Now And Into The Future

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

Building privacy into your organisation not only means you meet your obligations under the Privacy Act 2020, but also builds trust with your customers - that’s the message from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner’s (OPC) latest Insights Report.

At the end of 2022, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) and business.govt.nz ran a Small Business Privacy Awareness Survey and 386 small businesses responded. The Office also reviewed 1487 breach reports to the Office to draw insights about small businesses and privacy.

Privacy breaches, whether caused through a malicious act, human error, or system malfunction, work to erode trust in businesses, and cause the business to miss out on growth and new customers.

Privacy Commissioner, Michael Webster said, "While businesses showed they understood personal information and privacy issues they didn’t always have relevant privacy policies and procedures in place."

"We identified four key insights from our work and explored those with the aim of helping small businesses better meet their obligations under the Privacy Act 2020."

These insights are:

  • Understanding privacy does not necessarily translate into good privacy practices.
  • What business sector you are in can increase your privacy risk.
  • Businesses need systems for giving people their own information, promptly.
  • Whether a business is big or small, the privacy breach risk is about the same.

"The insights, coupled with our breach reporting and real-life examples, should help small businesses grow and develop their understanding of privacy within their business," Mr Webster said.

"Ensuring good privacy practices are built into businesses from the start is vital," says Mr Webster.

The Small Business insights report is available on the Office of the Privacy Commissioner website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working together with the electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep the power flowing for Aotearoa this winter. More>>

Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers and what we can predict about how they change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 