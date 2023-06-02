Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Primary Teachers’ Union Cancels Strike, Pushes New Sellout Offer

Friday, 2 June 2023, 11:59 am
Opinion: Socialist Equality Group

By Tom Peters, Socialist Equality Group

Original url:

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2023/06/01/sthg-j01.html

On May 28, the primary teachers union NZEI cancelled a strike planned for May 31, which had been voted for by a majority of 30,000 teachers. The union bureaucracy then presented teachers with yet another repackaged sellout offer from the Ministry of Education, which once again fails to provide a real wage increase or address the crisis of understaffing and lack of resourcing in schools.

The new offer to primary teachers—the fourth they have received—is a pay cut in real terms. It is a two-year agreement with a salary increase of just 6 percent in 2023, followed by 3 percent in July 2024 and a third increase of between 1.8 and 6.5 percent in December 2024. Instead of back pay for the past year in which their pay has been frozen, teachers will get a lump sum payment of $4,500.

On the NZEI’s Facebook page, one teacher commented: “No increase from offer 3 to 4. It’s the same basically! Just tweaked to look different!” Another said: “So we cancelled another strike movement and waited an extra 3 weeks for the same rubbish.”

One teacher wrote: “NZEI should have never cancelled the strike—why would you do that?” She called on her fellow teachers to reject the new offer: “It does not keep up with inflation, there are not even enough teachers to cover CRT [classroom release time for teachers] now so very unlikely that point will be fulfilled in any case.” The NZEI has touted an extra 15 hours of CRT per term in its attempt to sell the revised offer.

She pointed out that much of the 2019 pay increase had been “clawed back” through higher teacher registration fees imposed by the Teaching Council. The teacher asked why NZEI was not doing more to highlight “that the profession isn’t even attractive enough to keep teachers, there will be a mass exodus of those retiring and those who go into the profession seem to quit before the 5-year mark.”

The NZEI disingenuously claims that it is not making any recommendation for or against the new proposed deal, despite its anti-democratic decision to cancel strike action. The union promoted the previous sellout offer, saying it was “a reasonable offer in the current economic climate.” In other words, teachers must sacrifice, even as banks and big businesses have made record profits during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the PPTA has recommended that high school teachers reject a similar offer made to them, clearly perceiving that it would not be able to sell the deal. High school teachers are carrying out limited industrial action, including refusing to teach specific year levels on different days this week.

PPTA president Chris Abercrombie told Stuff on Wednesday: “We don’t want to be doing this. We want to be in classrooms teaching. We want to settle. But we need teachers and pay that matches the cost of living.” An increase that matches inflation would still represent a pay freeze.

Neither the NZEI nor the PPTA has made any demand to stop the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 through schools. Last year, the unions collaborated with the Labour government to remove all restrictions on the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus; they enforced the unsafe reopening of schools, exposing millions of staff, children and their families to repeated infection.

The unions represent a narrow upper middle class bureaucracy, with close ties to the Labour government; Education Minister Jan Tinetti is a former NZEI official. They are following the same playbook that they did after nationwide strikes in 2019, when a sellout deal was pushed through first by the NZEI, and this was used to pressure PPTA members to accept a similar rotten agreement.

The present dispute points to significant intransigence and militancy among teachers, who are witnessing every day the combined effects of the pandemic and worsening poverty on young people and their families. This week, for example, the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission reported the stark finding that in the past five years the amount of antidepressants prescribed to children and teenagers has surged by 53 percent.

For a real fight against austerity, however, teachers need new organisations, independent of the pro-capitalist unions. The Socialist Equality Group calls for the formation of rank-and-file committees in schools and all workplaces, in order to overcome the divisions imposed by the union bureaucracy.

These committees would provide the means to unite primary, secondary and preschool teachers with workers in the healthcare system, tertiary educators and others who confront the same attacks on their jobs and wages. They would also reach out to educators in Europe, North America and Australia who have been involved in powerful strikes against austerity.

The mantra of the Labour government, echoed by the NZEI and other unions, that workers must accept cuts to wages, jobs and conditions for the sake of “the economy,” must be rejected with contempt. The crisis facing schools and hospitals, and the working class as a whole, calls for the restructuring of society along socialist lines. The unprecedented level of wealth hoarded by the super-rich should be redistributed to fund high-quality public education, healthcare and other vital services, and to put an end to social inequality.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Socialist Equality Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Rio Tinto: Global Spike In Aluminium Prices Drives NZ Smelter’s Profit

Rio Tinto’s wholly-owned subsidiary PANZ has reported financial results relating to its interest in NZAS, showing an underlying net profit of $122.268M for the 2022 financial year. More>>



Retirement Commission: Financial Sector Urged To Drop Jargon, Make Money More Understandable

A new glossary has been launched aiming to strip away the overly complex language used in financial services to make money terms more accessible to Kiwis. More>>


Commerce Commission: Rural Connectivity Options

The Commerce Commission has launched its Rural Connectivity Study with the goal of painting a detailed picture of the rural telecommunications market. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>


Zespri: 2022/23 Financial Results Reflect Challenging Season

Zespri’s 2022/23 financial results reflect a challenging period for the kiwifruit industry, with grower returns down. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 