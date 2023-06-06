Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiwi Installation Kicks Up A ‘Stink’ On Bondi Beach

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Better Packaging Co.

June 5th, Auckland, New Zealand: Our neighbours across this ditch were greeted with a powerful message this morning after a four-metre-high plastic poo representing the amount of waste that enters the ocean every 30 seconds was installed on Bondi Beach.

B-Corp-certified leading sustainable packaging company Better Packaging Co., strategically placed the striking sculpture on Bondi Beach to coincide with World Environment Day. The theme of this year's global program is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’, with initiatives taking place worldwide.

The prominent installation is a visual reminder of the staggering volume of plastic waste that finds its way into the world’s oceans every 30 seconds. New Zealand-based Better Packaging Co. is at the forefront of designing revolutionary, custom packaging within a circular economy model – where generating waste is not an option and the earth’s resources are not treated as infinite.

A recent report from the UN Environment Program (UNEP) has found that global plastic pollution could be slashed by 80 per cent by 2040 via a series of practical and affordable changes, such as the increased reuse of plastics. The report estimates that this action alone could lead to a 30 per cent reduction in plastic pollution within the same timeframe.

To support businesses make more sustainable choices that positively impact the planet and its people, Better Packaging Co. has introduced the new POLLAST!C range. This innovative line comprises poly mailers, garment bags, reusable carry bags, pallet wrap, and more, made from 80 to 100 percent recycled plastic pollution retrieved from Southeast Asia.

The range has already rescued over one million kilograms of plastic waste bound for the ocean, effectively recycling it in functional packaging solutions.

“POLLAST!C is proof that we can find ways to fix this environmental challenge,” says Rebecca Percasky, co-founder of Better Packaging Co. “There is enough plastic in the world – the problem is that it doesn’t get collected or recycled, and eventually ends up in our oceans because it has no perceived value. As new plastic is so cheap and convenient the plastic we’ve already created just gets discarded.”.

“We all bear the responsibility of reducing the amount of plastic we use and incorporating recycled plastics, especially the business sector.” Percasky continues.

“POLLAST!C demonstrates that we can find ways to recycle some of the most problematic plastic waste globally while simultaneously decreasing the presence of abandoned plastic in our environment.”

One of the first early adopters of the POLLAST!C range was Kiwi brand Untouched World, the first fashion company globally to be recognised by the United Nations for sustainability.

Peri Drysdale, the founder of Untouched World, says, “There are several reasons why we made the move to POLLAST!C. Firstly, it is made from recycled plastic so it’s not using any virgin materials. Secondly, the prevention of ocean plastics is very important to us and is a key reason that we make garments using natural fibres. We love that POLLAST!C is made from waste likely to have ended up in the ocean.”

Also among the POLLAST!C range’s fans are Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning from P.E. Nation, who have long championed the importance of sustainable business practices.

Pip Edwards, co-founder of P.E. Nation commented: "Switching to POLLAST!C packaging has been a game-changer for us at P.E Nation. We are all about the fusion of fashion and function, so it's only natural that we extend that ethos to our packaging.”

“Not only are we doing our part for the environment, but customers have been loving receiving their orders in these bags knowing that they’re made from plastic that would otherwise be polluting the environment. We are proud to be making changes like this to improve our environmental footprint.”

Rebecca Percasky, co-Founder of Better Packaging Co emphasises the urgency of the situation saying: “While the poo is a very provocative reminder of the plastic waste polluting our oceans, it is crucial to address the issue holistically.

"We need comprehensive solutions, including improved waste management systems and increased recycling efforts. Our aim is not only to draw attention to the problem, this World Environment Day, but also inspire positive change across the entire plastic waste lifecycle."

Any Kiwi businesses interested in making the change to more sustainable packaging options should visit www.nz.betterpackaging.com, with consumers encouraged to join the United Nations’ World Environment Day movement by using the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution.

