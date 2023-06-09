Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electricity Industry Works Together To Prepare For Winter

Friday, 9 June 2023, 8:26 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The electricity industry is better prepared to meet the challenges of managing potential supply issues during winter peaks after the implementation of initiatives and exercises to test processes, says Electricity Authority chair Nicki Crauford.

"The Authority responded quickly to warnings late last year that tight supply situations could be prevalent this winter and has, with the cooperation of the system operator and the support of the industry, put in place four initiatives to assist the management of such situations," says Dr Crauford.

"It is heartening to see those in the industry - the system operator, retailers, generators and lines companies - pull together in a collaborative way to respond to the evolving nature of the electricity system.

"We are in the midst of a transition to an electricity system which is becoming more reliant on intermittent, renewable sources of electricity such as wind and solar while demand is increasing and a coordinated approach is necessary to help navigate the challenges and opportunities that this presents.

"To be clear, we have enough generation capacity to meet peak demand, but for short durations, such as morning or evening peaks, there may not be enough supply offered to meet forecast demand because of unexpected circumstances such as equipment failure or wind dropping away.

"We believe the steps we have taken will reduce uncertainty and improve decision-making to efficiently manage situations this winter. We have also identified other longer-term initiatives that we will develop to give us more levers to pull in coming years," says Dr Crauford.

To also help prepare for this winter two industry contingency exercises have been held in recent weeks pulling together expertise from the system operator, lines companies and retailers.

"The Authority identified the need for such an exercise in its review into the 9 August 2021 power disruptions, and the MBIE investigation also recommended the same.

"Both exercises were well supported by the industry and it is encouraging that everyone is taking responsibility to manage their roles in the electricity system in the event it comes under pressure.

"No one expects to be without power when they flick on a switch during a winter’s evening and while we cannot guarantee there won’t be any disruptions, consumers can be assured that everyone is working together to best manage situations if they arise and will have more tools in the toolbox than ever before.

"As the regulator of the electricity market our job is to provide the appropriate incentives for participants, but any incentive must be in the long-term benefit of consumers," says Dr Crauford.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 