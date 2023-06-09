Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pax8 Teams Up With Redstor To Deliver Smarter Backup For MSPs

Friday, 9 June 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Pax8

APAC (June 9, 2023)Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, welcomes Redstor, a global leader in cloud backup and recovery that will revolutionise Managed Service Providers’ (MSPs) backup offerings. Redstor’s AI-powered cloud backup solution guarantees MSPs’ instant recovery of files across cloud infrastructure, SaaS business apps like M365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Quickbooks, as well as on-prem data, whilst eliminating the need for hardware and mitigating against cyber risks. Redstor helps MSPs fuel growth, improve operational efficiency and reduce risk through its software which is uniquely built for the cloud and engineered to scale rapidly with product-led growth at its core.

“Data loss can be catastrophic for any business,” said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Product Strategy at Pax8. “We are excited to partner with Redstor to arm our partners with an incredibly robust backup solution to safeguard their customers’ most valuable asset – their data.”

Redstor, with offices in the, US, UK and South Africa, boasts an enviable reputation for delivering robust, category-leading backup solutions to the channel. Consistently ranked on G2.com as a leader across 16 categories including online backup and DRaaS, Redstor helps MSPs to drive market-leading revenue retention and enhanced margins.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our software, especially around the protection of M365, Google Workspace, QuickBooks Online and Azure VM environments. Recognising the need for superior solutions, we built better, refusing to settle for mediocrity,” commented James Griffin, CEO, Redstor. “We are relentless in our belief that everything can always be improved. The Pax8 partnership further expands our ability to bring a smarter backup product to the thousands of global MSPs who need and deserve a better solution to the protection of modern workloads.”

Redstor empowers Pax8 partners to:

Fuel Growth: Tap into new revenue streams by protecting critical applications and workloads such as Azure VMs, Salesforce, QuickBooks and Xero, all with 30-day free end user trials.

Optimise Efficiency: Manage all customers and the protection of their data from a single app, instantly recover customer data from the cloud and benefit from seamless billing integration with Pax8.

Reduce Risk: Leverage AI-powered malware detection and data tagging and classification to enable safe recovery from cyber-attacks and help identify sensitive and business critical data.

This breakthrough partnership further amplifies Pax8's expansive marketplace, providing MSPs with a comprehensive suite of solutions to overcome today's most daunting data protection challenges.

To learn more about Pax8 and Redstor, please visit www.pax8.com.

