55th Fieldays To Showcase Cutting-edge Solutions And Trends To A Global Audience.

Friday, 9 June 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Fieldays NZ

In less than a weeks’ time Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event will open its gates for the 55th year. This year marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time since 2019 that the borders will be fully open, allowing for a global exchange of ideas and innovations.

From Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 June, Mystery Creek will be a vibrant hub of activity drawing farmers, industry professionals, advocates, and families from far and wide. The excitement and anticipation is evident as exhibitors ready themselves and their sites to showcase and unveil their latest products and services, and importantly, reconnect with their customers and make new ones.

“The sheer magnitude of the event is reflected in the impressive structures that have emerged on-site in the past few weeks” says Peter Nation, Fieldays CEO. “There are some monumental builds this year, which serves a testament to the growth and resilience of the agricultural industry. It hasn’t been an easy time lately for a lot of rural New Zealanders and the Exhibitors know this, so what our visitors will see next week will amaze and inspire them”.

Fieldays 2023 is not just a national event but a global platform that attracts influential delegates from around the world. After recent travel restrictions, international participants are eager to learn about NZ innovation and agriculture and Fieldays is ready to welcome them with open arms.

With its reputation for showcasing cutting-edge farming technology, innovative agricultural practices, and a vibrant marketplace, Fieldays offers a unique platform for international visitors to engage with the latest advancements in the agricultural sector and foster valuable connections with a diverse range of stakeholders, making it an ideal networking hub for those seeking global collaborations and business opportunities.

To cater to the growing interest from overseas visitors, The New Zealand International Business Centre will be offering a range of services tailored to meet the needs of international visitors. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise – Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE) will be at Fieldays connecting with Agritech businesses, hosting visitors and events including networking sessions where participants can connect with potential partners, explore joint ventures, and forge prosperous business relationships. With a focus on fostering cross-border collaborations, the centre creates an environment conducive to knowledge exchange and international trade and ensures that attendees can maximise their time at Fieldays and capitalise on the vast opportunities available in New Zealand. The physical presence of overseas delegates at Fieldays will absolutely help to propel the industry forward.

“This iconic New Zealand event is a celebration of the resilience and dynamism of the agricultural sector. As we come together once again, let us embrace this opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of farming. I am really looking forward to welcoming people back to Fieldays this year for an unforgettable experience whether it’s their first time or their 55th”.

To be part of this milestone year at Fieldays, get your tickets at www.fieldays.co.nz

A full list of exhibitors and a pocket guide to Fieldays can be found on the Fieldays App. Available from the App Store and Google Play.

