TSB CEO Donna Cooper Announces Resignation

After five years at the helm of TSB, CEO Donna Cooper has announced her resignation from the bank. While Donna’s term officially finishes at the end of September, she will be taking some well-earned leave from 28 July 2023.

Having steered the bank through significant regulatory uplift and growth of residential lending, Donna felt the time was right to hand over to the bank’s next CEO. She intends taking some time off with her young whānau before looking for her next challenge.

“An incredibly busy five years has flown by quickly and I am proud of what TSB has achieved, as witnessed by the many customer and product awards gained by the Bank in that period,” says Ms Cooper.

“I have been warmly welcomed by the Taranaki community and will always have fond memories of working with the Toi Foundation and TSB.”

TSB Board Chair, Mark Darrow added: “On behalf of TSB I would like to thank Donna for her hard mahi over these last five years.

“TSB is such an important organisation for Taranaki and indeed New Zealand, and we offer our thanks to her for leading the bank through a period of significant change. We wish her well.”

Mr Darrow says Chief Financial Officer Gordon Davidson has agreed to act as CEO from 28 July when Donna departs, while the Board appoints a permanent replacement.

“Gordon’s leadership in the interim will ensure a smooth handover and provide consistency in leadership for the organisation through this time,” says Mr Darrow.

