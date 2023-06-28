Make It A Lyre's This Dry July To Support Kiwis Impacted By Cancer

LYRE’S NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRIT CO. ENSURING NEW ZEALANDERS NOT ONLY HAVE A COCKTAIL IN-HAND THIS DRY JULY, BUT ARE SUPPORTING PEOPLE IMPACTED BY CANCER

Dry July New Zealand Trust and Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirit Co. are moving into the second year of their partnership, ensuring New Zealanders who participate in Dry July, are also fundraising for those affected by cancer.

This June and July, the team at Lyre’s are on a mission to get New Zealanders signing up to Dry July to fundraise for people affected by cancer, whilst experiencing the benefits of a month off alcohol. Throughout the month of July, a range of New Zealand’s leading restaurants, bars and venues will be providing events and activations to encourage greater participation across the nation.

The annual Dry July fundraising campaign aims to create a better life for people affected by cancer.

Dry July New Zealand Trust beneficiaries are in full support of the partnership, knowing first-hand the impact funding has on those for whom they provide services.

Look Good Feel Better General Manager Clare O’Higgins says she is truly grateful the charity has been a beneficiary of Dry July funds, and is grateful for partners like Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirit Co.

“We're thrilled to have Lyre's back on board as a valued campaign partner for Dry July. Their non-alcoholic cocktails are perfect for our Dry July participants,” she says. “We are honoured to have their passionate support in encouraging New Zealanders to go dry in July and fundraise for this important cause.

“Through people choosing to give up alcohol for a month, and encouraging friends and family to sponsor them, we have expanded our support and now offer more than 380 programmes – both in-person and online – for anyone with any cancer at any stage. Together, we can make a difference and create a better life for those impacted by cancer.”

Dry July CEO Katie Evans says, “For 11 years the Dry July New Zealand Trust has focussed on one core mission, to raise funds for people affected by cancer in New Zealand. Lyre's share this mission and truly understand and support what we are trying to achieve. Dry July is thrilled to have a partner who is as passionate about encouraging Kiwis to go Dry in July to fundraise for people affected by cancer, as we are. Their non-alcoholic cocktails are a perfect alternative for our Dry July Participants, but even more importantly, their heart is in the right place. It's a partnership we're honoured to have again this year.”

Since 2012, The Dry July New Zealand Trust, the charitable organisation behind the campaign, has raised over $9 million for cancer organisations across New Zealand. This year, the campaign is on the hunt for thousands of Kiwis who want to support three cancer charities that operate across New Zealand, providing essential care and services.

This year’s funds will support three beneficiaries; Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation, all of which have been enabled to deliver specific programs for those affected by cancer, all thanks to last year’s Dry July funds.

As we know from previous years, those who abstain from alcohol for a month, feel a greater sense of purpose and achievement that comes from raising money for those affected by cancer. Lyre’s range of non-alcoholic spirit variants aims to make Dry July simple for anyone participating and raising money.

The Lyre’s and Dry July partnership will be visible throughout the month in-store, on-premise, and online, with the goal of raising as much money throughout the campaign as possible and helping drive more New Zealanders to sign up.

Lyre’s is also hosting the official launch party at The Sugar Club, Auckland’s chic and elegant cocktail bar.

There are exclusive Lyre’s goodies for Dry July sign-ups and activations that can be enjoyed by the public right throughout New Zealand. You can check out all Lyre’s Dry July activities on our partnerships page lyres.co.nz/dryjuly. The Lyre’s New Zealand team is also challenging themselves and participating in Dry July, with Lyre’s VP of Sales New Zealand, Tim Evans, at the helm.

Tim is excited to be supporting Dry July again this year. “Lyre's is delighted to join with Dry July New Zealand Trust again as a 2023 Dry July campaign partner”, he says.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and educate consumers in New Zealand that Dry July is not just abstaining from alcohol for 30 days but a unique opportunity to fundraise for New Zealand charities that work tirelessly to improve the comfort, care and well-being of people affected by cancer in Aotearoa. Join the movement and proudly raise your glass of Lyre's Non-Alcoholic Spirits this Dry July. Celebrate life and make a difference in the lives of others. Together, we can toast to a brighter, healthier future.

Lyre’s Co-Founder Carl Hartmann is also participating again this year.

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Dry July New Zealand Trust, an incredible organisation enabling not only the discovery of benefits a break from alcohol bring, but also delivering meaningful charitable contributions to an array of great cancer support organisations through their month-long challenge”.

Lyre’s Co-Founder Mark Livings says, “We started Lyre's with a single vision: to change the way the world drinks. Our growing, global success has shown that there's incredible demand for premium non-alcoholic drinks. We believe it is part of our role to educate and showcase the wide range of options available, with people finding their way to our brand whether moderating, take a break, or stopping with alcohol entirely.”

Lyre’s range of 18 non-alcoholic spirit variants are designed to create non-alcoholic drinks equivalent to the world’s most popular cocktails, meaning you don’t need to sacrifice premium taste or the social drinking occasion when you choose to go dry. From a classic Dry London to Agave to an Absinthe equivalent, Lyre’s gives bartenders and those playing at home the liquids to create their favourite drinks, sans alcohol. Lyre’s convenient ready-to-drink range has grown from five to eight, with a new sophisticated offering of Negroni, Margarita and Old Fashioned cocktails on the shelves. It’s bubbly Classico also pays homage to Prosecco.

Registrations for Dry July 2023 are now open. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace please visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.

For updates, follow Dry July on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

For more information follow @LyresSpiritCo on Instagram and Facebook.

About Lyre’s

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits is a range of 18 alcohol-free classic spirits, 8 ready to drink cocktails and a non-alcoholic sparkling wine were created using a unique understanding of food science and flavour architecture. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneurs Mark Livings and Carl Hartmann, the range is the world’s most comprehensive and awarded solution for mindful drinking, equivalent to the most popular spirits in a non-alcoholic format – each as close to the original premium volume spirit as possible.

Lyre’s portfolio of premium non-alcoholic spirits is capable of crafting 90% of the world’s best-selling cocktails. A frictionless swap of a Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirit for the original alcoholic ingredient delivers all the benefits of a premium sophisticated no-alcohol drink without any compromise. Lyre’s currently sells one bottle every 30 seconds in over 60 countries across multiple channels, including direct-to-consumer, and in leading restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers, and airlines. All products are vegan, and packaging is 100% recyclable. Lyre’s was created to change the way the world drinks. Simply choose your drink and just make it a Lyre’s. Visit www.lyres.co.

About Dry July New Zealand Trust

Dry July New Zealand Trust is the registered charity behind the Dry July campaign. We are dedicated to improving the comfort, care and wellbeing of people affected by cancer. Since the first Dry July New Zealand in 2012, the Dry July campaign has raised over $9 million for people affected by cancer.

Funds raised through the Dry July campaign are distributed to cancer organisations across New Zealand. These organisations provide support services to cancer patients, their families and carers. Like the Dry July New Zealand Trust, these organisations depend on the generosity of the community through campaigns like Dry July.

What does Dry July New Zealand Trust fund?

Dry July 2023 is proudly supporting the following beneficiaries:

Look Good Feel Better - Ensures any person facing cancer can access free, practical programmes to help them face cancer with confidence.

PINC & STEEL New Zealand - Supports people in their recovery from cancer treatment through their rehabilitation and exercise programmes.

Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand - Provides support services for men and their families affected by prostate cancer, including a freephone information line, a free counselling service, a nationwide network of support groups and Prost-FIT classes.

© Scoop Media

