Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Protect Your Privacy If You Want To Reduce Your Risk

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

Research shows the risk to New Zealander’s privacy is on the rise but there are ways that people can protect themselves.

"Whenever we are online, our private personal information is being recorded in various ways, and often sold in ways you don’t know about" says Privacy Commissioner, Michael Webster.

"New Zealanders love the internet. But every webpage we visit, every item we put in our online shopping baskets, and every time we upload an image to social media, if we haven’t actively protected it, we are risking our personal information."

Using Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) data and combining it with information from leading digital agencies, OPC has created a report looking at five areas where New Zealanders are most at risk online.

These include:

  • Online scams and frauds
  • The secret costs of social media
  • Online tracking
  • Children’s online safety
  • Emerging technologies such as biometrics and AI.

If someone’s personal information is shared or accessed online without their permission, it’s nearly impossible to regain control of what happens to it.

"With the use of internet at saturation levels, and after three years where most of us have spent more time online than ever before, our dependence on the internet has grown exponentially," says Mr Webster.

"Everybody has a right to privacy online, and the guidance in our new report can help New Zealanders be more conscious of their privacy."

The insights report on digital privacy is available on the Office of the Privacy Commissioner website.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 