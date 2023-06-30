Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Doppelmayr Proudly Presents Skyline Queenstown: A New Era In Aerial Transportation

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:03 am
Doppelmayr NZ

Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd is delighted to announce the successful completion and opening of the iconic Skyline Queenstown gondola – offering unparalleled convenience, comfort, and efficiency to visitors and locals alike.

Officially launching today, the new and improved gondola system features 35 cabins, each carrying up to 10 passengers. Operating at speeds of up to five meters per second, the gondola can transport 6000 people per hour to-and-from the summit of Bob’s Peak – a 300% increase from the previous system.

Garreth Hayman, CEO Doppelmayr NZ, says the new gondola system is a fantastic and timely celebration of the 35-year partnership between Doppelmayr NZ and Skyline Queenstown.

“We are beyond excited about the successful completion of this project. Over the course of a 10-week changeover period, our team has worked alongside Skyline Queenstown to achieve a feat of engineering that has required meticulous planning, coordination and precision execution.”

“We take great pride in delivering innovative and world-class ropeway solutions that revolutionise the way people experience iconic destinations. The Skyline Queenstown project marks a significant milestone in our company's history, and we are thrilled to be part of this extraordinary journey, offering visitors a unique and unforgettable perspective of Queenstown's breathtaking landscapes”, he says.

The Skyline Queenstown gondola project embodies Doppelmayr NZ’s commitment to excellence in engineering, safety and sustainability, adds Hayman.

“A highlight of this process was the installation of the 10 new towers, which required our team to skilfully airlift each tower onto the site, where they have been strategically positioned to provide stability and reliability. The advanced technology employed in the gondola system guarantees a smooth and secure ride for all passengers, and the ropeway system has zero local emissions thanks to its electric drive.”

Key facts and figures include:

  • Employer: Skyline Enterprises Ltd
  • Contractor: Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd
  • System type: D-Line Detachable gondola
  • Line: 10 towers, total inclined length 760m and vertical rise of 438m
  • Number of cabins: 35
  • Capacity per cabin: 10 passengers
  • Transport capacity: 3,000 passengers per hour and direction
  • Public service from 29 June 2023

For more information about Doppelmayr New Zealand Ltd, please visit www.doppelmayr.com.

