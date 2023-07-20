Rugby World Cup Licensing Legislation Welcomed

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes legislation that allows venues to extend trading hours without having to apply for a special licence so patrons can watch live televised Rugby World Cup matches.

Chief Executive Julie White says the passing of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2023 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill by Parliament seven weeks from the start of the tournament will give venues time to plan.

“This gives everyone certainty in an industry that’s been beset by much uncertainty in recent times.

“Venues will be able to begin organising staffing rosters and supplies so they’re ready to welcome guests into safe environments in the early hours of the morning.

“They will still have to give notice to police and their local council if they intend to open, but this legislation makes the whole process a lot easier and faster.

“Hospitality NZ was keen to see this happen and were pleased to be able to support the process of the bill, working with the Ministry of Justice before it proceeded to Parliament.

“Our members look forward to September 9 when the tournament in France kicks off.”

Mrs White also welcomed the select committee’s recommendations that the Government consider a permanent legislative solution for the sale and supply of alcohol during future Rugby World Cups and similar big events.

“Certainty and less red tape can make a huge difference in the daily lives of hospitality operators, so we look forward to seeing something that helps with that.”

