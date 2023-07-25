When The Temperatures Drop, The Risk Of House Fires Goes Up

With winter well underway, most New Zealanders have already dug out the woollen blankets, dusted off the heaters or stocked up on firewood to keep warm over the winter months, however, according to State, the drop in temperatures also sees an increase in house fires.

The last three years has seen a 16% increase in the number of fire claims between the summer and winter months with a nearly 20% increase in the cost of those claims.

The leading cause of fires in the home starts in the kitchen. These fires are being caused by kitchen appliances or unattended stovetops and ovens, however, the number of fireplace related fire claims in winter increased by 80% along with a 70% increase in fire claims resulting from heating sources, such as heaters and electric blankets.

State’s Executive General Manager Claims, Wayne Tippet says it’s important to keep fire safety in mind when heating your home. “As the temperatures drop, and New Zealanders start using their heating appliances and open fires more frequently, we see a concerning increase in house fires. Winter brings a unique set of fire dangers, and we want New Zealanders to be aware of some of the potential risks and the safety precautions you can take to avoid them.”

A fireplace is probably the only place in your home where you’d want to have a fire, but it’s important to dispose of the ashes safely, have your fireplace cleaned regularly, and ensure a fireguard is always used when the fire is lit.

Your heaters should also be in good condition with no faults or safety issues, have at least a metre of clear space around them while in use, and clothing should not be placed on top of them to dry.

According to claims made by State customers, the top five fire claims in winter are:

1. kitchen fires (eg unattended cooking and kitchen appliances)

2. fireplace fires (eg chimney/roof fire or embers re-igniting)

3. carpet fires (eg embers and sparks from the fireplace)

4. garage fires (eg charging and electric faults)

5. heating fires (eg heaters and electric blankets)

Interestingly, only 3% of the house fire claims State received involved the use of a fire extinguisher, however, on average the cost of these claims was nearly $50,000 less.

So, in addition to having appropriate smoke alarms and testing them regularly, having an appropriate type of fire extinguisher and knowing how to use it can make a big difference to the damage caused.

“While insurance is there to cover you for the loss or damage of your home or possessions in the event of a fire, we can’t replace customer’s sentimental items that can often mean the most.

“The first priority is always making sure to keep you and everyone in your home safe. In the case of a fire, you should get out of the house and call 111. It’s also important to look at how you can reduce the fire risk in your home to help keep everyone safe,” says Wayne.

Follow these 10 simple fire safety tips to help keep you, your whanau or flatmates safe.

1. Heaters – ensure at least a metre of clear space surrounding heaters while in use, and never dry clothing and other items on top of heaters.

2. Clothes dryers – clean the lint filter before every use to avoid lint build-up and risk of fire.

3. Indoor fires - have your fireplace cleaned before you light the first fire of the season, always use a fireguard or spark guard when the fire is lit, and keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

4. Hot ashes – these can take up to five days to cool completely so make sure they are left to cool before disposing of them in a metal bin, away from anything flammable, and use a lid or pour water over them to keep them contained.

5. Electric blankets - check for hotspots in your blanket before you use it and always turn it off before going to sleep.

6. Multi-plugs – take care not to overload a multi plug and check that electrical cords aren’t frayed or damaged.

7. Cooking - don’t leave the room while cooking - if you need to, remember to switch off before you walk off.

8. Candles – these can add a lovely ambience to a home in winter but you should never leave candles unattended or near anything flammable.

9. Smoke Alarms - keep your smoke alarms in good working order and test them regularly to ensure they’re working - it’s the first thing that’s going to let you know that there’s a fire.

10. Fire extinguishers and fire blankets – keep a fire extinguisher and fire blanket handy and make sure you know how to use them. There are different types of extinguishers for different fires, ensure you have the most appropriate type for the area its kept. Fire blankets are useful for covering cooking related fires so are best kept close to your kitchen.

© Scoop Media

