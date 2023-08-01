Smart Media: The Un-Agency Revolutionising The New Zealand Media Landscape

Smart Media, a ground-breaking media agency based in Auckland is transforming the industry with its innovative approach to transparency and client-centric practices.

Smart Media is an independent full-service media agency that provides premium media placement across all channels and offers targeted and cost-efficient media management solutions for clients nationally and internationally. Unlike traditional media companies that operate on commissions and rebates without their clients' knowledge, Smart Media has established itself as the leading advocate for transparency and fair practices in the market.

Led by Managing Partner Mike Wilson with extensive experience at global tech giant Vodafone Global and supported by General Manager Elaine Subritzky with a vast background in client services, Smart Media has quickly earned a reputation for its commitment to putting clients' interests first. By shunning commission-based models and rebates, the agency ensures that clients receive unbiased advice and strategies tailored to their unique needs.

In an era plagued by opacity and hidden costs within the media industry, Smart Media stands out as the beacon of transparency. The agency firmly believes that open communication and honesty are the building blocks of a successful partnership, and it strives to provide clients with a clear understanding of every aspect of their media campaigns.

"Smart Media is revolutionising the media landscape in New Zealand by challenging the status quo. Our commitment to transparency sets us apart from traditional agencies, and we are proud to be known as the un-agency," says Mike Wilson Managing Partner of Smart Media.

‘’We build long term partnerships with our clients and those relationships are built on trust.When vast sums of money are involved, trust is crucial.

We believe saving up to 40% or more on your media budget is a smart thing to do! Our industry and the traditional media agency model needs to be held to some level of account. It's time to shake things up! ‘’ Says Mike.

‘’Up to 60% of TV advertising goes unseen, with Smart Media’s outside the box strategies we believe our clients can get their campaigns seen and in front of the right audiences.’’ States Mike.

Smart Media work across all forms of media, digital, traditional, programmatic and tech.

Smart Media's dedication to transparency extends beyond its business model. The agency leverages cutting-edge technology and data analytics to deliver measurable results and detailed performance reports to its clients as well as using advanced AI tools in their planning. By providing clear metrics and insights, Smart Media empowers clients to make informed decisions about their media investments.

Additionally, Smart Media's Managing Partners extensive background in role at Vodafone Global bring invaluable expertise to the agency. Their deep understanding of the digital landscape and industry trends allows Smart Media to offer innovative solutions that drive tangible business outcomes for clients across various sectors.

Since its inception, Smart Media has experienced rapid growth and garnered a loyal client base that appreciates the agency's transparent and ethical practices. Smart Media has successfully partnered with diverse clients, delivering exceptional results and exceeding expectations.

Smart Media's un-agency approach has resonated with its existing clients both locally and Internationally and is also one of the few independent agencies that are accredited.

‘’Most media agencies charge monthly fees to manage your media planning and buying. What they often won’t tell you is that they also pocket a volume incentive or rebate from the media channels themselves. Or if they do, aren’t completely honest with how much.

We think more transparency is in order. We will always be open and honest about how we get paid.’’ Says Mike.

‘’All our buying recommendations will be based on what’s best for filling our clients schedule. Not our back pockets. Our planning decisions are made based on our clients needs, budget and audience. Not which media channel pays us the most.’’ Says Mike.

‘’Whether a client trusts us with $500,000 or $5,000,000, we will create a plan of how to spend that money more effectively than any other agency. No one, and we mean no one, will even come close to beating us. At Smart Media we pride ourselves on transparency, innovative strategies, dedication and commitment to client success.’’ States Elaine Subritzky General Manager of Smart Media.

As Smart Media continues to disrupt the media landscape in New Zealand, it invites businesses to experience the transformative power of transparency and collaboration. By choosing Smart Media, clients can expect a partner that prioritises their success and provides comprehensive media solutions without hidden agendas.

