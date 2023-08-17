Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
A New Chapter For Bethlehem: Countdown Bethlehem The First To Relaunch As Woolworths New Zealand

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Woolworths New Zealand


Nearly 20 years on from its opening in 2003, today Countdown Bethlehem has marked a new chapter, launching as Woolworths Bethlehem - the first supermarket to change as part of Countdown’s journey to become Woolworths New Zealand.

The Bethlehem supermarket has undergone a significant refresh over five months with over $5 million invested in upgrading the store to meet the needs of the local community. Highlights include a dedicated drive up area for online customers to easily pick up orders, introduction of electronic shelf labels, a new health foods aisle, and a fresh and modern look and feel throughout the store.

Woolworths Bethlehem Store Manager, Dwaine Geddes was part of the original team that first opened the store nearly 20 years ago and says it feels like a full-circle moment to now be leading the team through its reopening as Woolworths.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve got on offer with our renovation now complete. There really is something for everyone, and I’d encourage our local customers to come along and have a look. This weekend, we’ll have lots of fun opening weekend activities for the whole family too so don’t miss out!” says Dwaine.

Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director, Spencer Sonn opened the store alongside long-serving Bethlehem team members this morning and says the refreshed store is an exciting milestone as the retailer accelerates its mission to be the best supermarket experience for New Zealand.

“Today is an example of the kind of results our customers will see from the $400 million we are investing in renewing and refreshing our stores to make them better and safer for local customers and for our team. Our investment is not in changing signage - it’s in modernising our stores to meet the needs of our communities across Aotearoa.

“Walking around Woolworths Bethlehem customers will find much more than a new name - it’s a fresh new shopping experience with upgraded fresh produce, deli, bakery and seafood areas, electronic shelf labels, additional self-checkouts and new aisles with over 1700 new products on shelf.” says Spencer.

To celebrate its reopening, Woolworths Bethlehem has also made donations to its local food rescue partners: Good Neighbour and The Salvation Army to help continue their work to divert food that can’t be sold but is still good enough to eat to Kiwis in need.

Woolworths Bethlehem is located in Bethlehem Town Centre at 19 Bethlehem Road, Tauranga, and is open 7am - 10pm, seven days a week.

