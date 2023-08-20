Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stronger Job Pathways Created Through Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Sunday, 20 August 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: Jan Tinetti

A new agreement that will mean a pathway to work in aviation engineering has been signed today, representing a step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.

Te Pūkenga | NMIT (Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology) has today signed a memorandum of understanding with Air New Zealand which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work.

The MoU was signed at the RNZAF Base Woodbourne at Marlborough Airport, where much of the practical aspects of the training will take place.

“This is an example of the kind of collaboration we are looking for between training organisations and employers and industries,” Jan Tinetti said.

“The agreement means the sharing of resources between Te Pūkenga | NMIT and Air New Zealand, with a shared vision of encouraging participation and ensuring quality within the aviation engineering profession through education.

“This is a direct result of the reform of vocational training and education. We want strong regions with a strong education and training presence so that employers know they can get good staff with the right skills to do the jobs they need done.

“Airline traffic is rapidly recovering post the global pandemic and aircraft engineers are in demand across the world. This initiative will support making a career in aviation engineering an attractive and long-term choice.

“It’s critical to the success of our economy and our country, that training providers maintain a close connection with the needs of business – it’s also part of the vision for Te Pūkenga.

“It’s also important for the region and I know Marlborough’s Mayor and local leaders are very keen to explore further education opportunities at the Air Force base and the airport.

“I congratulate everyone involved in making this agreement happen, for their vision for the region and their investment in education and a skilled workforce well into the future,” Jan Tinetti said.

 

ENDS

 

Media contact: Huia Welton – 021 524 502

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Jan Tinetti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead For Dairy Farmers

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Hugh Grant: Matching Mobile Apps To The Need For Speed

A mobile continuous integration & continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform is becoming increasingly important in today’s technological world. It essentially automates the tedious manual work traditionally needed to build, test, and deploy a mobile application. More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


APEC: There is No Option But To Work Together To Save The Planet

Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “There is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities. None of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More


Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 