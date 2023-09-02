Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Engineering Firm Acquires Local Christchurch Legacy

Saturday, 2 September 2023, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Slade Engineering

Slade Engineering is pleased to announce the merger with Dynamic Engineering, bringing together two local firms and 58 years' strong experience.

Based at Brisbane Street, Sydenham, the Slade steel engineering firm has built a legacy in Christchurch. Established by the Dutch Slade family in 1966, it is one of the oldest engineering firms in Canterbury.

Slade produced the structural steelwork for Neil Dawson’s central Christchurch Chalice sculpture in 2001.

Slade has been a major player in the build – and rebuild – of Christchurch, pivotal in the stabilisation of the ground and its cherished buildings.

As Louis Slade looks forward to a retirement, Shaun McGrath, local Cantabrian and owner operator of local firm Dynamic Engineering, will take over.

Dynamic is known for producing high-quality steel fabrication work, using their engineering and electrical expertise.

Shaun is an electrician by trade and bought Dynamic Engineering in 2018. Since then, he has built a creative and innovative engineering team, managing small and large-scale specialist projects.

Living in Shirley with his wife and two children, Shaun hopes to continue the local family-owned legacy.

“I am honoured to continue the legacy Slade Engineering has built over the years, becoming a genuinely trusted name in Christchurch and beyond.

"As we begin this new chapter, our combined team will be committed to the same excellence and strong values set by Louis Slade and his family.”

The merger is expected to bring greater efficiencies and increased capability to Slade.

“I am already looking forward to bringing Dynamic’s new technologies into the business and evolving Slade towards a robust future. With technologies like an automated welder, we’re able to save both time and costs for our customers.”

Louis Slade says he is proud the family name is here to stay.

“I have no doubt Shaun will look after our customers as well as I think I have over the last 14 years. After years of dedicating my life to our success, this really is a bittersweet moment for me but I’m excited to see this open up new opportunities for Slade Engineering to grow and evolve.

“Having witnessed the innovation and quality of work at Dynamic Engineering, I am confident that our clients, our projects, and our legacy will remain in capable hands.”

Louis will handover Slade Engineering on September 1, 2023. Louis is looking forward to a lot more fishing and hunting and will be starting his retirement with a holiday to Chicago with his wife Nancy.

The Dynamic Engineering team will move to the Slade Engineering factory on Brisbane Street in coming weeks.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Slade Engineering on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 