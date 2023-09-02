Young Engineering Firm Acquires Local Christchurch Legacy

Slade Engineering is pleased to announce the merger with Dynamic Engineering, bringing together two local firms and 58 years' strong experience.

Based at Brisbane Street, Sydenham, the Slade steel engineering firm has built a legacy in Christchurch. Established by the Dutch Slade family in 1966, it is one of the oldest engineering firms in Canterbury.

Slade produced the structural steelwork for Neil Dawson’s central Christchurch Chalice sculpture in 2001.

Slade has been a major player in the build – and rebuild – of Christchurch, pivotal in the stabilisation of the ground and its cherished buildings.

As Louis Slade looks forward to a retirement, Shaun McGrath, local Cantabrian and owner operator of local firm Dynamic Engineering, will take over.

Dynamic is known for producing high-quality steel fabrication work, using their engineering and electrical expertise.

Shaun is an electrician by trade and bought Dynamic Engineering in 2018. Since then, he has built a creative and innovative engineering team, managing small and large-scale specialist projects.

Living in Shirley with his wife and two children, Shaun hopes to continue the local family-owned legacy.

“I am honoured to continue the legacy Slade Engineering has built over the years, becoming a genuinely trusted name in Christchurch and beyond.

"As we begin this new chapter, our combined team will be committed to the same excellence and strong values set by Louis Slade and his family.”

The merger is expected to bring greater efficiencies and increased capability to Slade.

“I am already looking forward to bringing Dynamic’s new technologies into the business and evolving Slade towards a robust future. With technologies like an automated welder, we’re able to save both time and costs for our customers.”

Louis Slade says he is proud the family name is here to stay.

“I have no doubt Shaun will look after our customers as well as I think I have over the last 14 years. After years of dedicating my life to our success, this really is a bittersweet moment for me but I’m excited to see this open up new opportunities for Slade Engineering to grow and evolve.

“Having witnessed the innovation and quality of work at Dynamic Engineering, I am confident that our clients, our projects, and our legacy will remain in capable hands.”

Louis will handover Slade Engineering on September 1, 2023. Louis is looking forward to a lot more fishing and hunting and will be starting his retirement with a holiday to Chicago with his wife Nancy.

The Dynamic Engineering team will move to the Slade Engineering factory on Brisbane Street in coming weeks.

