Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Congratulations To Finalists Of The KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 12:18 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail, as a vital part of the transport and tourism sector of Aotearoa, is a proud sponsor of the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award in the New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023.

“We are investing in a sustainable future, including through new Interislander ferries and Great Journeys New Zealand scenic trains, and we are delighted to support an award which applauds the tourism industry’s environmental champions," says Walter Rushbrook, Executive GM, Interislander Business Readiness.

“This Award is an opportunity for tourism businesses across the motu to demonstrate how they produce quantifiable results and positive environmental impacts over a sustained period of time. We congratulate the three outstanding finalists announced yesterday by event organiser Tourism Industry Aotearoa.”

The three finalists are:

• Christchurch Airport, Christchurch

Christchurch Airport have positioned themselves as leaders in airport climate leadership, influencing how the aviation industry globally is transitioning. For Christchurch Airport, the most powerful change happens when people work together, which is why they collaborate with industry, stakeholders, and communities to enable decarbonisation at the fastest possible rate.

•EcoZip Adventures, Waiheke Island

EcoZip is an award-winning adventure and eco-tourism business, founded on the concept of ‘commercial conservation’— a successful and sound commercial business able to fund conservation and social initiatives. Advocates for sustainable and regenerative tourism, they have been recognised with a Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand award.

•Pic's Peanut Butter, Nelson

Pic’s Peanut Butter World promotes sustainable tourism practice throughout its operations. It promotes the use of sustainable agriculture practices, uses renewable energy to minimise carbon emissions and have efficient waste management systems. Community focused, they pay the living wage, donate peanut butter to the community and sponsor community groups.

The Environment Award recognises an environmentally sustainable tourism business that actively supports and champions environmental initiatives reducing carbon emissions, minimising waste, and embracing Kaitiakitanga – guardianship and protection of our natural, built and cultural resources.

“As advocates of sustainability, we applaud businesses who live and breathe the environmental initiatives their staff and company set. The incredible amount of mahi, including community engagement and leadership shown by the finalists, is impressive,”

says Tracey Goodall, GM Great Journeys New Zealand.

“It is a privilege for KiwiRail, which includes iconic tourism businesses Interislander and Great Journeys New Zealand, to sponsor the KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award for the first time this year. Good luck to all the finalists.”

The Award winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the new Wellington convention centre Tākina on Tuesday evening 7 November.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, Peter Lehner of EarthJustice says this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 