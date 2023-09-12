July Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals into New Zealand continued to rebound a year on from fully opening the border, according to data released by Stats NZ today.

There were 213,800 overseas visitor arrivals in July 2023, 84 percent of the level in July 2019. By comparison overseas visitor arrivals in July 2022 were 52 percent of the July 2019 level.

"July is generally the peak winter month for overseas visitor arrivals, coinciding with the New Zealand ski season and Australian school holidays,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

