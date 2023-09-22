Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Banked NZ Named As Plain Language Awards 2023 Finalist

Friday, 22 September 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: Banked

Personal finance information website Banked has been named as a finalist in this year’s Plain Language Awards.

Banked, which helps New Zealand consumers navigate topics including insurance, investing, and credit cards, earned the distinction under the ‘Best Plain Language Website — Private Sector’ category.

“Our goal at Banked is to help Kiwis better understand financial products and services so they can make the best decision for them," says Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked.

“To do this, our guides must be well researched and focussed on the needs and questions of the people we serve. But they also have to be easy to understand, logically structured, and free from unnecessary jargon.

“Being a finalist for this year’s Plain Language Awards is great recognition of our work and shows us that we’re on the right track. We will continue to make all of our content as clear and straightforward as possible,” says McHugh.

Banked’s guides, reviews, and product comparisons are free to access for all New Zealanders. The website also conducts research and surveys that aim to shine a light on consumer issues and concerns.

Organised by the not-for-profit WriteMark Plain English Awards Trust, the annual Plain Language Awards aim to raise the bar for clear communication. Finalists and award winners will be celebrated at a ceremony at Parliament in Wellington on October 26.

