Solar Energy Award Winners Showcase The Best Of Aotearoa New Zealand’s Energy Transformation

Aotearoa New Zealand's premier sustainable energy event SEANZ 2023 | Tomorrow's Energy Today culminated with the SEANZ Industry Awards recognising the best and most innovative solar energy projects and businesses in the country.

This year's winners included a marae-based project where excess energy is shared and sold to benefit the community; the complex and challenging installation of 560 solar panels on the roof of Parliament; and the world-leading virtual power plant encompassing 8,200 home batteries dispatched to the national grid for the first time.

The Awards event was the best-attended ever and reflected the increased numbers at the 2-day event, the largest ever solar energy summit in New Zealand’s history with the inclusion of a utility solar stream alongside conventional commercial and industrial as well as residential focus.

SEANZ Award Winners 2023 - learn more about each project here

1. Ara Ake Award for Innovation:



Winner: Our Energy for Kia Whitingia (Reureu Kotahitanga Limited), Halcombe

Runner Up: solarZero for The solarZero VPP

2. Revolve Energy Award for Best Grid-Connected PV Solar System

Winner: Sunergise for Parliament House, Wellington

Runner-up: ESolar for Tasman Residential PV System

3. Taspac Energy Award for Best Grid-Connected PV Solar System

Joint Winners: Infinite Energy for Dingleburn Station, Lake Hawea and ESolar for Off-Grid Community in Little Wanganui, Karamea

4. McKay Award for Best Community Energy Project

Winner: Hubands Energy for Te Poari o Ngātiwai Project

Runner Up: McNae Group for Kia Whitingia (Reureu Kotahitanga Limited), Halcombe

5. solarZero Award for Best Small Business

Winner: Greener Solar

6. Entellar Energy Award for Best Medium Business

Winner: ESolar

Runner Up: Tū Mai Rā Energy

7. Ecotricity Award for Best Large Business

Winner: SLR

Runner Up: solarZero

8. SEANZ Industry Person of the Year

Aaron Duncan - Freenergy Solar Solutions. Who went above and beyond to support SEANZ and the industry while rebuilding his business after being wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle.

SEANZ congratulates all winners and nominees. We thank our Awards Sponsors Ara Ake, Entellar Energy, Fronius, SLR, Revolve Energy, Ecotricity, McKay, Taspac Energy

SEANZ Conference 2023 wouldn't be possible without our Platinum Partner Taspac Energy, Gold Partners solarZero and Entelar Energy, and Exhibition and Networking Partners Sonnen | Fronius | Ara Ake | REC | YHI | JA Russell | Rise Energy | Smiths | WITT/Te Pukenga | Revolve Energy | Chelion | SLR | Ecotricity | Hummingbird | Solar Group | Ideal Electrical | Dicker Data | Trina Solar | Kuehne+Nagel | McKay | Yingli Solar | Positron | Jinko Solar | Energy Systems Group | Raystech

