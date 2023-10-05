Flight Centre & Intrepid Buddy-up To Promote Ethical And Authentic Travel Experiences

Flight Centre has teamed up with Intrepid Travel to promote more ethical ways to travel with a global competition that offers travellers the chance to win one of 20 Intrepid tours for two.

Winners of each tour prize, worth over NZ $2,000 will travel to a range of destinations including Egypt, Botswana and Sri Lanka, with holidays sure to provide authentic experiences.

"Partnering with Intrepid to offer these travel prizes is an obvious choice for us," said Flight Centre Managing Director Heidi Walker. "Not only is Intrepid one of the most experienced small-group touring companies with over 30 years in the business, they're also one of the most responsible and ethical having earned their B Corporation certification."

Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

"Intrepid Travel's due care to provide exciting tours that support local communities, respect the environment and protect wildlife mean they align well with Flight Centre's sustainable travel values." Walker said.

Intrepid Travel’s Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, Brett Mitchell, said “We are proud to be teaming up with our long-time industry partner, Flight Centre to offer travellers the chance to win one of 20 Intrepid tours. No matter the destination, travellers can expect small groups, big adventure and responsible travel.”

The competition is open between 5 October – 30 November 2023 and hopeful adventurers can enter the competition here.

