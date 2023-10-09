Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Chocolate Factory Takes Flight At Wellington Airport

Monday, 9 October 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chocolate Factory

Wellington Chocolate Factory has a new home at Wellington Airport as it opens its first festive pop-up and looks to tempt the tastebuds of visitors to the capital with its award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate.


General Manager Matt Williams at Wellington Airport

Wellington Chocolate Factory (WCF) celebrates its 10th birthday in November. General Manager Matt Williams says spreading their wings at the airport pop-up puts them directly in front of the thousands of people who pass through Wellington Airport every day.

“It’s the gateway to our incredible capital and highlights the best of Wellington. As a local artisan food brand, we’re excited to give travellers a taste of Wellington as they arrive or depart, especially those new to the city and our chocolate. It also gives Wellingtonians the chance to take our bars with them on their travels.” he says.

Head of Retail and Advertising at Wellington Airport, Astra Davidson-Powell, says they are proud to support the best of local and to welcome the unique collaboration to the airport.

“We look forward to providing passengers with another great experience, and a chance to engage with this wonderful Wellington brand and product,” she says.

WCF’s range will be available at the Airport pop-up, including their newly released Hero Range, which features Vanuatu beans sourced directly from growers in the Pacific. Their Grower Partner programme supports the growth of the Pacific cocoa industry and ensures its farmers and families are paid a fair wage. WCF is also giving back again to Wellington City Mission and will donate 10 cents from every bar sold at WCF stores and online at WCF in the four weeks before Christmas directly to the Mission.

“The runup to Christmas can be a difficult time for lots of people, and this is part of our mission to take care of those we share our home with,” Williams says.

Wellington Chocolate Factory’s pop-up store at Wellington Airport will be open from the 2nd October to 24th December 2023. More information can be found here.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Small but mighty with a dream of creating a better-tasting world, Wellington Chocolate Factory makes some of the world’s highest-quality, ethical chocolate, guaranteed to take you on a taste adventure from first bite. Working to ensure a sweeter future for those growing their amazing cocoa beans, they are New Zealand’s original bean-to-bar chocolate maker. Based in Eva Street Wellington, they offer tours choc-full of chocolate goodness and the chance to watch the bean-to-bar magic happen at their delicious factory. To find out more, visit

www.wcf.co.nz

