Ngāti Whakaue Celebrates Success Of Iwi-Led Governance Wānanga For Aspiring Governors

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Ngati Whakaue Assets Trust

 Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust is elated with the success of its second Ngāti Whakaue Governance Wānanga held at Te Papaiōuru Marae last weekend. This transformative kaupapa has not only equipped our emerging leaders with essential governance skills but has also strengthened the foundation of governance across the iwi.

The Ngāti Whakaue Governance Wānanga covers both the western and te ao Māori approach to governance so participants can step into governance roles more confidently.

Over the two-day wānanga, a group of passionate individuals went on a journey that included the Institute of Directors Governance Essentials Course as well as wānanga on how to bring your Ngāti Whakauetanga to any and all governance positions.

A total of 48 Ngāti Whakaue aspiring governors have now completed the Ngāti Whakaue Governance Wānanga.

“It was heart warming and fulfilling to know and be assured that we as Ngāti Whakaue come from a long line of strategically intelligent tūpuna who worked for the betterment of our future,’ says participant Kataraina Hamiora-Reweti,

‘The current state of Ngāti Whakaue and these investments back into our people will only strengthen those aspirations.

Key achievements of the Iwi-Led Governance Wānanga include:

Empowered Leaders: Participants left the wānanga with newfound confidence in their leadership abilities, bolstered by the knowledge that they can make a substantial impact on their iwi’s future.

Cultural Enrichment: Through workshops, discussions, and immersive experiences, attendees gained a deeper understanding of Ngāti Whakaue’s history, characteristics and approach to governance.

Networking and Mentorship: The wānanga facilitated connections and collaborations that will be invaluable for aspiring governors as they embark on their leadership journeys.

Community Engagement: Participants were encouraged to bring back the knowledge and inspiration gained at the wānanga to benefit their whānau, hapū and hapori.

Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust Chair Hemi Rolleston expressed immense pride in the outcomes of the wānanga: "We are thrilled to witness the transformation of these aspiring governors who are not only well-prepared for the challenges ahead but also deeply connected to their roots. This wānanga has reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing the next wave of leadership and ensuring the prosperity of our iwi."

“If this is the calibre of future Ngāti Whakaue Governors coming through, the iwi are in good hands.”

He urges any existing Boards who are looking for Future Directors to get in touch.

The success of the Ngāti Whakaue Governance Wānanga is a testament to the dedication and passion of both participants and organisers, as well as current Ngāti Whakaue governors who participate by providing their support and experiences. Hemi extends heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this event.

Ngāti Whakaue Assets Trust remains committed to the continued growth and empowerment of our emerging leaders. Plans for future wānanga and initiatives will continue to build on the momentum generated.

